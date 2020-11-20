 Friday, November 20, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


New Soddy Daisy Commissioner, At Stormy Opening Meeting, Makes Allegations Against Town Officials, Gets Longtime City Manager Fired

Friday, November 20, 2020 - by Gail Perry
Commissioner Steve Everett
Commissioner Steve Everett

At his stormy opening meeting, a new Soddy Daisy Commissioner made a number of allegations about conduct of city officials and then got the longtime city manager fired.

Newly elected Commissioner Steve Everett made a motion to terminate Janice Cagle, then Gene Shipley and Rick Nunley went along.

Burt Johnson, the current finance director and recorder, moves into the post.

In the November elections, long time mayor and commissioner Shipley was re-elected, along with Jim Coleman, who was a past fire chief for the city, and Mr.

Everett, who has 15 years of law enforcement experience. Each were each sworn in as newly elected Soddy Daisy commissioners at a meeting Thursday night. The board then elected Rick Nunley to serve as the new mayor and Mr. Cothran as vice mayor.

After thanking the other candidates for running a campaign without belittling each other, Commissioner Everett said he had run to instill integrity in the city, then wasted no time in trying to clear up an incident that started last summer. He began by playing the recording of a conversation and followed by reading a transcript of the recording which was a conversation between two police officers and City Manager Cagle, which he alleged were discussing a way to drive the price down on a land purchase to encourage its sale. The property involved was a trailer park on the north end of Soddy Daisy that was in disrepair and was alleged to have drug activity.

Commissioner Everett claimed that the tape had been heard by some of the commissioners who had chosen to do nothing. He said nine officers had been sent to the trailer park on one occasion to enforce code violations, which he said was an excessive number. Ms. Cagle said she had no interest in the price of the property, but she only wanted the property to be cleaned up. City Attorney Sam Elliott said, at the time he became aware of the tape, he had asked if there had been stepped up law enforcement directed to the trailer park and had been told no.

Commissioner Everett also contended that two police officers which are currently involved in lawsuits affecting the city, had not been through a thorough background check or problems would have been caught before they had been hired. He also said that the city could be sued if it was grossly negligent in managing people correctly.

The city manager is responsible for conducting the city’s day to day operations, including controlling personnel issues, said Attorney Elliott. But a motion by Commissioner Shipley that passed unanimously, made the decision not to hire a police officer that the city manager had been considering.

“We have a responsibility to oversee the person who is overseeing our day-to-day business,” said Commissioner Everett, before he made a motion to terminate the city manager that was seconded by Commissioner Shipley. The motion passed with Commissioners Everett and Shipley and Mayor Nunley voting yes and Vice Mayor Cothran and Commissioner Coleman voting in opposition.

Ms. Cagle is a former mayor of Soddy Daisy.

 


November 20, 2020

Dominique Jones Gets 57 Months In Federal Felon With Gun Case

November 20, 2020

Love Sentenced To 80 Months In Federal Prison After Being Caught With Gun Outside Community Kitchen

November 20, 2020

Man, 36, Has Life-Threatening Injuries From Shooting In Avondale


Dominique Jones has received a 57-month sentence in Federal Court. In June of 2019, the Chattanooga Police Department stopped a car for a traffic violation, and three people hopped out of ... (click for more)

Brent "Lil Kimbo" Love, 24, has been sentenced to serve 80 months in federal prison after being caught with a pistol in his waistband sitting in front of the Community Kitchen on 11th Street. ... (click for more)

A man, 36, is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Avondale. 5:58 p.m, Chattanooga Police responded to the 1900 block of Maple Hills Way on a report of a person ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Love Sentenced To 80 Months In Federal Prison After Being Caught With Gun Outside Community Kitchen

Brent "Lil Kimbo" Love, 24, has been sentenced to serve 80 months in federal prison after being caught with a pistol in his waistband sitting in front of the Community Kitchen on 11th Street. He appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. Love earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon and possessing a weapon. When officers went to the Community Kitchen on Oct. 15, 2018, they saw ... (click for more)

Man, 36, Has Life-Threatening Injuries From Shooting In Avondale

A man, 36, is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Avondale. 5:58 p.m, Chattanooga Police responded to the 1900 block of Maple Hills Way on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening ... (click for more)

Opinion

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha - And Response

While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China. According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city. Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Have I Learned?

For a number of years one of my favorite essays of all time has been, “What I Have Learned.” For quite nearly 20 years it has always been attributed to the late Andy Rooney, America’s most fabled “curmudgeonly commentator.” From 1978 to November of 2011, Rooney closed every Sunday’s broadcast of the CBS news hour, “60 Minutes” with his legendary “A Few Minutes with Andy Rooney.” ... (click for more)

Sports

No Fans At UTC Basketball Games Through December

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced Thursday that there will not be fans in McKenzie Arena for home men's and women's basketball contests through the month of December. "With the continued challenges and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our programs to not have fans ... (click for more)

Hunter Gamble Returns To Mocs' Wrestling Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the hiring of Hunter Gamble as assistant coach today. Gamble takes over for Mike Hatcher, who stepped down in October. Gamble was previously on Ruschell's for his first season at UTC in 2018-19. Together, they guided the Mocs to a share of the 2019 Southern Conference regular season title. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors