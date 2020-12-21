 Monday, December 21, 2020 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Sheriff Hammond Supports 10 Person Limit

Monday, December 21, 2020

Sheriff Jim Hammond is offering the following statement regarding Governor Bill Lee’s decision to limit public gatherings to 10 people.

“In light of the continuing increase of COVID-19 cases we are seeing, I support Governor Bill Lee’s directive to limit public gatherings to 10 people as we seek to slow the spread of this virus, especially throughout the holiday season. 

"As someone who has experienced COVID-19 firsthand, I understand the serious health issues surrounding the virus and how quickly it can affect someone. While this directive may not be popular with all our citizens, the safety and wellbeing of our community is paramount as we attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"As my office has demonstrated since the pandemic began, it is neither my goal nor my objective to have my deputies actively seeking violators out. I am going to continue to leave the enforcement of this order to my deputies’ discretion and be reviewed on a case by case basis.

"It is my hope our citizens will understand the importance of slowing the spread of COVID and will continue to take the necessary precautions this holiday season. I strongly encourage Hamilton County citizens and those visiting our county to comply with the governor’s directives. It is up to each of us to do our part to mitigate this deadly virus.”


December 21, 2020

Georgia Has 16 More COVID Deaths, 3,121 New Cases

December 21, 2020

Marion County Woman Charged With TennCare Drug Fraud

December 21, 2020

HCSO Arrests Boat Theft Suspects


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,453. There were 3,121 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

A Marion County woman is charged with TennCare fraud in a case involving prescription drugs. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the 12th Judicial District Drug Task ... (click for more)

Brandon James Allmon, 41, and Brandon Michael Mudgett, 24, have been arrested in connection with the theft of two cabin cruisers. On Sunday at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Hamilton County ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 16 More COVID Deaths, 3,121 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,453. There were 3,121 new cases, as that total reached 512,699 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 39,502, up 90 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,871 cases, up 32; 34 deaths; 153 ... (click for more)

Marion County Woman Charged With TennCare Drug Fraud

A Marion County woman is charged with TennCare fraud in a case involving prescription drugs. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Marion County Sheriff’s office today announced the arrest of 50-year old Patricia Hargis of South Pittsburg. She is charged with one count of TennCare fraud, a class D felony. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Look In Tonight’s Sky

There are some in the world who believe today will be remembered as The Second Coming of Jesus Christ. There are others who have long called 12-21-2020 as “The Great Conjunction,” this because astrologers have known for years that on this very night there will be a rare cosmic event that signals the dawn of the Age of Aquarius. Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets in the solar ... (click for more)

Sports

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 8-0 With Win Over UAB

Three teams stood at 7-0 heading into Saturday with two, Chattanooga and UAB, meeting in Bartow Arena. Xavier stayed 7-0, while the Mocs took the top spot at 8-0 with a 69-66 triumph over the Blazers. The eight wins are the most by any DI school in 2020-21. "It just feels great to have a team go out there and execute some stuff, and more importantly, fight," Coach Lamont Paris ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors