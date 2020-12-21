Sheriff Hammond Supports 10 Person Limit

Sheriff Jim Hammond is offering the following statement regarding Governor Bill Lee’s decision to limit public gatherings to 10 people.

“In light of the continuing increase of COVID-19 cases we are seeing, I support Governor Bill Lee’s directive to limit public gatherings to 10 people as we seek to slow the spread of this virus, especially throughout the holiday season.

"As someone who has experienced COVID-19 firsthand, I understand the serious health issues surrounding the virus and how quickly it can affect someone. While this directive may not be popular with all our citizens, the safety and wellbeing of our community is paramount as we attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"As my office has demonstrated since the pandemic began, it is neither my goal nor my objective to have my deputies actively seeking violators out. I am going to continue to leave the enforcement of this order to my deputies’ discretion and be reviewed on a case by case basis.

"It is my hope our citizens will understand the importance of slowing the spread of COVID and will continue to take the necessary precautions this holiday season. I strongly encourage Hamilton County citizens and those visiting our county to comply with the governor’s directives. It is up to each of us to do our part to mitigate this deadly virus.”