Blood Assurance In Critical Need Of Holiday Donors

Blood Assurance said it is in critical need of donors after a holiday weekend that is going to be followed by another holiday weekend – New Years.

Officials said, "This is the toughest time for our blood center as we see less donors over the holidays so we are going to offer another special giveaway on New Year’s Eve and New Years Day.

"We will be open both days. We are going to give away $50 Publix gift cards every hour on both days at all of our centers.

"On top of that, we will be giving $10 amazon gift cards to O donors who make an appointment."