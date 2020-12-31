Police Blotter: Porta Potty Melts Away; 2 Women In Same Shower At Community Kitchen Leads To Issues

Police responded to a business in Oakwood Center on Highway 58 after receiving a call about a man found in the bathroom shaving. Police asked him why he was shaving at this location and the man said he had just gotten out of jail. Police ran the man for any active warrants, which came back negative, and allowed him to continue on his way.* * *Police responded to a theft call on Hixson Pike. A man said he had watched a tanker truck pull up to his used oil crate, vacuum the oil out of it and leave the scene.The man said he followed the tanker and called the police. Red Bank Police pulled the vehicle over on Highway 27. The man was able to give officers a thumb drive with a spreadsheet of the amount of oil the suspect stole from his three locations and a video of the suspect stealing the oil behind the Rice Box at Hixson Pike. Police arrested the suspect, an Asian male, for a theft of property over $1,000 and towed the tanker truck to Mostellers.* * *A woman called police and said she was involved in an altercation that morning in the shower room at the Community Kitchen. She said an unknown tall white female was taking a shower already as she entered the shower. Police were told that only one person at a time was to be in there at once and were not sure if the woman knew this rule. The woman said the female started spitting in the floor and then towards her. Both women showered and left the bathroom. The woman told the front desk what had happened. Outside the kitchen the woman saw the other female coming towards her. Not wanting any other trouble, the woman said she walked quickly toward her car and got in it. The woman said the other female then threw an apple and hit her window with it. The woman drove away and called police to a nearby gas station to make this report. The woman wanted a report made in case anything else occurs as she plans to return and use the Community Kitchen's services.* * *Police responded to a vandalism call on Preschool Lane. Upon arrival, one of the construction company employees came out to show an officer what had happened between then and the day before yesterday. The porta-potty seemed to just have melted in its place. There was no suspect information.* * *Police were called to a residence on Hixson Pike. Upon arrival, a woman came to the door and said that she wanted one of the officers to talk to her 21-year-old son because he was not working and would not help her around the house and would talk back to her. An officer spoke with the son and gave him a pep talk.* * *Police responded to a threatening phone call on Shepherd Road. The victim said she had just left work and was at a stop sign when she received a phone call. When she answered it, a man started talking and she said he sounded a little foreign. She said the man said, "I'm going to cut you and watch you bleed," and then hung up. She said she then called the number back and the same man answered and she told him she was with the Chattanooga Police Department and maybe the FBI, but she's not sure all she told him. She said she was angry with him because he had just threatened her. She said she yelled at him, but she's not sure what all she said before hanging up. The victim then said a female who sounded American called her back and said that she had better not call again because she was with the Chattanooga Police Department. The victim said she has no idea who these people are and she did not recognize either of their voices.* * *Police were called to a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue and spoke to a woman who said around 4 a.m. she observed from her residence two females across the street. One female was lying down next to some Halloween decorations while the other female was taking pictures. The woman said the two females noticed her watching and walked into the house across the street. Police spoke to a man who said he was the resident at that house. The man said he had had a few friends over the night before for his birthday, but he did not recall any of his friends doing what the woman said she witnessed. The man did walk over and pick up the Halloween decorations.* * *Police were called to the Walmart on Greenway View Drive and spoke with a person who said he was supposed to meet a man at the Walmart to sell him an iPhone 11Pro Max. When the victim arrived, he met a white man (orange jacket, black hat, jeans, white shoes) driving a black BMW, standing in the parking lot. The victim took seven $100 bills and gave the man the iPhone. When the victim looked at the bills, he noticed that they said "For Motion Picture Purposes Only" on each one of them. At this point, the suspect got inside the black BMW and fled the scene. Police turned the phony money into property.* * *Police were called to a residence on Ocoee Street where a woman said she and her neighbor had an altercation about her ex-boyfriend. According to the woman, she had just found out that while she was locked up in jail, her neighbor had an affair with her boyfriend. After speaking with both women, they agreed to stay away from each other to avoid further discord.