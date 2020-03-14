Man With Local Case Of Coronavirus Developed Pneumonia Before Getting Better

A man with the first Chattanooga case of coronavirus said his case developed into pneumona before he later got better.

Father Brad Whitaker, rector at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, apparently picked up the virus at a church conference in Louisville, Ky.

Local health authorities said, while out of state, he came into contact with a person who was later confirmed to have the new strain of virus.

Father Whitaker last Saturday wrote church members:

Dear Friends,



I hope you all are well. I'm writing to give you a quick update on my health. Two weeks ago, after a weekend away with the youth group and then several days in Louisville for a conference with staff members, I came home and developed a bad cold, sinus infection, and cough, which kept me out most of last week and last Sunday. This condition has now developed into pneumonia. I am on a second round of antibiotics and have been staying home resting and away from crowds. While I would likely be fine to be in church tomorrow, I am going to follow the advice of my doctor and stay home a few more days.



I urge you also to take good care of yourselves; and in this season of flu, viruses, etc., to please be vigilant in handwashing and other appropriate forms of self-care. I will be tuning into worship tomorrow via our live webcast and will share a virtual "elbow bump" with you during the Peace.



Thank you for your prayers.



Blessings,

Fr. Brad+

He wrote to church members on Friday

Dear friends,



On Thursday morning, Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency in Tennessee in anticipation of increased coronavirus cases in our state. The clergy of St. Paul’s have been in active dialogue about this issue for the past couple of weeks, as you might have seen reflected in Fr. Joe’s announcements this past Sunday, March 8. Decisions we make regarding our parish life are done so thoughtfully, with the best factual information, and out of loving concern for our parishioners, Chattanooga, and the world at large.



In order to slow the spread of the virus, we will not be gathering for worship in the nave for at least the next two Sundays, March 15 and 22. We will stream worship online at 8:00 and 10:30 both weeks.



During this time, we will also refrain from other gatherings, groups, and meetings as a parish. Study groups or small groups are encouraged to be in touch with the Rev. Joe Woodfin (woodfin@stpaulschatt.org) about options available for virtual/digital meetings.



We are working on digital avenues for other worship, connection, and formation, and will have information to you about those soon. As our Bishop, Brian Cole, reminds us, “We are a body and we cannot say we have no need of each other.” Your clergy and lay staff are creatively working to keep the body connected and nourished.



Provision is being made for parish staff to work remotely in order to protect their health and care for their loved ones. Staff are available and can be contacted by email during this time.



Please email a member of the clergy or pastoral care team, or call the church office at 423-602-5663 for concerns, prayer requests, or conversation via phone. Needs for in-person visitation will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.



We know that some might think these measures are an overreaction to the current situation. But, according to the best information we have, the surest way to offer protection and care to the most vulnerable members of our community, and to contribute to larger public health efforts, is to suspend public gatherings wherever possible. In great prayer and thoughtfulness, we look to the insight of the Apostle Paul in Philippians 2:3-4, which instructs us that we should, “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others.” Those of us who are currently unaffected by the virus may long to gather in person, but we believe that at this time, looking to the interests of others calls us to take this step.



Additionally, on Monday the 9th I was notified that while at the recent Consortium of Endowed Parishes (CEEP) meeting in Louisville, I may have been exposed to someone that tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately notified my doctor and was tested that afternoon. As of today (at 10:50 a.m.), I am still awaiting my results. I have been isolated in my house this week. You are also aware, via a previous email, that I have been recovering from pneumonia and have already been mostly isolated for the past two weeks. I wish I had news to tell you about my results in this letter, but felt it important to notify you of my status. As soon as I know my status you will be notified. All other staff members who attended the same conference have not displayed the symptoms of COVID-19 over the past 20 days and are in good health.



This is a difficult way for all of us to walk through the season of Lent. But I am convinced that we will move through this challenging season with grace and hope. You are in my daily prayers and I ask the same from you. Let’s commit to St. Paul’s being a community that demonstrates sound wisdom and faithfulness as disciples of Jesus for Chattanooga and the world.



Blessings,



Fr. Brad+

Father Whitaker, a native of Atlanta, is a graduate of Young Harris College, the University of Georgia and The General Theological Seminary.

He was ordained a priest in 1990 and was on staff at St. Peter’s in Rome, Ga., and at Holy Innocents’ in Atlanta. He has served as the Rector of Christ Church in Newton, N.J. and at Christ Church, Grosse Pointe, Mich. Recently he served as the transitional priest for Trinity Church in Farmington Hills, Mich., and St. Andrew’s, Waterford, Mich. Since 2010, he has also served as the chief operating officer of a human service agency in Detroit that serves homeless and high risk girls.