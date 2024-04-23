Latest Headlines

New Restrictions For Vehicle Booting In Tennessee Pass General Assembly

  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024

The General Assembly passed legislation this week sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) to prohibit unlicensed individuals from booting vehicles in Tennessee and cap the fee to remove a boot at $75. The legislation ensures owners’ vehicles are not unfairly immobilized by overzealous parking attendants. To further protect vehicle owners, the bill also proposes new regulations for towing and parking.

“This legislation will protect vehicle owners in Tennessee from bad actors seeking to profit off of  immobilizing and confiscating vehicles,” said Senator Johnson. “I’ve received complaints from many constituents who have had to go through unreasonably long and expensive processes to regain control of their vehicles which were unfairly immobilized or towed. Unfortunately, our current laws do not provide legal recourse to punish parking enforcers engaged in certain nefarious practices. This bill targets those bad actors and protects Tennessee vehicle owners.”

Senate Bill 1692 generally prohibits booting vehicles in Tennessee, with exceptions for individuals licensed through a local government. Local governments which chose to allow booting must be responsible for licensing and enforcement compliant with minimum standards set in the legislation. For example, under the bill, to boot a car in a commercial parking lot a licensed parking attendant must be present, identifiable as an employee and available to remove the boot within 45 minutes of a driver’s call.

The legislation also ensures that vehicle owners are properly notified if their vehicle is being towed, sold or demolished by a towing company. Furthermore, if the towing process has begun, but the vehicle hasn’t left the parking area, the bill requires towing companies to release vehicles to the owner for a fee of no more than $100. 

The legislation now moves to Governor Bill Lee for his signature before becoming law. The measure is set to take effect July 1.

 

