Senator Blackburn Says China Must Be Held Accountable For Role In COVID-19 Outbreak

Friday, March 27, 2020

Senator Marsha Blackburn is calling on the Chinese government to take responsibility for its "abject failure to be forthright about the severity of its COVID-19 crisis at its inception". She is joined by Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) who led bipartisan companion resolution in the House of Representatives.

“Chinese officials destroyed early COVID-19 test kits, suppressed information and refused international assistance,” Senator Blackburn said. “The Communist Party is so petrified of the truth that they kicked out journalists and fabricated a story of where the virus originated. It’s time the Communist Party admits to the serious missteps that heightened the severity and spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Chinese Communist Party wasted precious weeks on a cynical coverup instead of containing the China virus at its epicenter,” said Senator Cotton. “Our first priority after protecting Americans must be holding China accountable for unleashing this plague on the world.”

“As the Chinese Communist Party pushes propaganda and lies to try and blame the United States for coronavirus, we need to make the case to the world that China is ultimately responsible for this outbreak," said Rep. Banks. "They tried to cover-up news of the virus, jailed doctors warning of a possible pandemic, and prevented the CDC from coming to study the disease. In all, they cost the globe two months in time to prepare for this virus. I hope this begins a conversation about how China can be held accountable for their negligent coronavirus response."

The resolution calls on the Chinese Government to:

Publicly state there is no evidence that COVID-19 originated anywhere else but China;
Denounce the baseless conspiracy that the US Army place COVID-19 in Wuhan;
Revoke its expulsion of American journalists;
End its detainment of Uyghur Muslims and other persecuted ethnic minorities; and
End all forced labor programs.

The resolution also condemns:

The Chinese Government censorship of doctors and journalists during the early days of the outbreak and its treatment of the deceased Dr. Li Wenliang;
The Chinese Government’s refusal to allow scientists from the Centers of Disease Control to assist in response to COVID-19 for over a month after cooperation was offered;
China’s duplicitous denial of the person-to-person transmissibility of COVID-19.

Lastly, the resolution calls for the World Health Organization Director-General to retract highly misleading statements of support for the Chinese Government’s response to COVID-19, especially his praise for China’s “top leadership, and the transparency they have demonstrated.”

The House resolution is also cosponsored by Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), Austin Scott (R-Ga.), Trent Kelly (R-Miss.), Brian Babin (R-Texas), Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Greg Steube (R-Fla.), Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.), Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), Jason Smith (R-Mo.), Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), Jim Hagerdorn (R-Minn.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), Bill Johnson (R-Ohio), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Randy Weber (R-Texas), Will Hurd (R-Texas), Michael Guest (R-Miss.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Lance Gooden (R-Texas), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and John Joyce (R-Pa.).

Please find the text of the Senate resolution here.


March 27, 2020

Man Arrested For Burglaries Of Dollar General Stores

March 27, 2020

UPS Staying Open And Prioritizing Sanitation During Pandemic

March 27, 2020

County Schools Take Control Back Of East Ridge High Athletic Facilities


Man Arrested For Burglaries Of Dollar General Stores

Property Crimes Detectives from both the Bradley County Sheriff's Office and the Cleveland Police Department have identified and arrested Lorenzo Darnell Ashley, who burglarized two Dollar General stores on three separate occasions in a two-day span, said police. A Dollar General store on Dalton Pike was burglarized Saturday after forced entry was made into the business. Two

UPS Staying Open And Prioritizing Sanitation During Pandemic

Even with large swaths of the country shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few businesses and services have been deemed essential. Among these are shipping entities like the Post Office, FedEx, Amazon and, of course, UPS. When asked for a statement, UPS Public Relations explained why the company was still considered essential. Aside from shipping important items like medicine,

Opinion

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries

Roy Exum: I Believe He Did It

Earlier this week there came a wonderful story out of Italy that revealed a Catholic Archpriest, Don Giuseppe Berardelli, was among the 6,000-plus-and-growing who have now died via the coronavirus in one of the most beloved countries in the world. There have actually been well over 100 priests and clergy who have died at the European epicenter of the most vicious virus in our modern

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women's basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each

Pat Benson: Mindfulness in A Crisis

Like so many of you, my anxiety has been off the charts the past few weeks. Some days I've made myself turn off the news and twitter so my mind could get a break from the constant barrage of bad news. Thank God I have my dad during times of crisis. Not just because he is my best friend, but because of his unrelenting optimism. I call him the "Zen Master" like Phil Jackson.


