Tornado That Wrecked East Brainerd Began In Georgia Just Below East Ridge; Reached Maximum Power At Bones Smokehouse; Was Widest At Holly Hills

A tornado that wreaked havoc in East Brainerd on Easter Sunday likely begun just inside the Georgia line and had gained monster strength about the time it demolished Bones Smokehouse on East Brainerd Road, the National Weather Service said.

The report says the tornado reached its widest path as it blew across the Holly Hills subdivision, where many of the homes were demolished.

The tornado also did heavy damage as it moved into Ooltewah before finally weakening as it approached Bradley County.

This tornado began at 11:19 p.m. and was an EF3. It traveled 14 and 1/2 miles.

Here is the report:

"This tornado could have begun just inside the Georgia State line and continued into Hamilton County. It quickly moved across the Harris Hills area where some trees were uprooted. It then continued towards East Brainerd Road and Stratman Circle where an auto parts store was completely leveled and nearby structures had significant roof damage done. The tornado then struck the end of a large shopping building where a restaurant was located. The restaurant façade was destroyed and the roof was peeled back. This is where the tornado picked up strength and was near its peak intensity. It continued northeast into the Drake Forest neighborhood where extensive structure, roof, and tree damage was noted.

"There were likely pockets of EF-3 damage here, as well. The tornado damage path really widened as it moved northeast into the Holly Hills neighborhood. This was likely the widest part of the tornado. Nearly as far as you could see to the southeast, tree trunks were snapped and significant home damage was noted. Some areas were blocked by tree debris and fallen power poles as well as large clean up machinery which limited easy access to some areas. Additional damage was found in Ooltewah near the Summit Softball Complex and particularly the significant roof damage to several units/buildings of the Integra Hills Preserve Apartments.

"The tornado weakened as it crossed South Lee Highway and eventually dissipated in southwestern Bradley County."