Tornado That Wrecked East Brainerd Began In Georgia Just Below East Ridge; Reached Maximum Power At Bones Smokehouse; Was Widest At Holly Hills

Saturday, April 18, 2020

A tornado that wreaked havoc in East Brainerd on Easter Sunday likely begun just inside the Georgia line and had gained monster strength about the time it demolished Bones Smokehouse on East Brainerd Road, the National Weather Service said.

The report says the tornado reached its widest path as it blew across the Holly Hills subdivision, where many of the homes were demolished.

The tornado also did heavy damage as it moved into Ooltewah before finally weakening as it approached Bradley County.

This tornado began at 11:19 p.m. and was an EF3. It traveled 14 and 1/2 miles.

Here is the report:

"This tornado could have begun just inside the Georgia State line and continued into Hamilton County. It quickly moved across the Harris Hills area where some trees were uprooted. It then continued towards East Brainerd Road and Stratman Circle where an auto parts store was completely leveled and nearby structures had significant roof damage done. The tornado then struck the end of a large shopping building where a restaurant was located. The restaurant façade was destroyed and the roof was peeled back. This is where the tornado picked up strength and was near its peak intensity. It continued northeast into the Drake Forest neighborhood where extensive structure, roof, and tree damage was noted.

"There were likely pockets of EF-3 damage here, as well. The tornado damage path really widened as it moved northeast into the Holly Hills neighborhood. This was likely the widest part of the tornado. Nearly as far as you could see to the southeast, tree trunks were snapped and significant home damage was noted. Some areas were blocked by tree debris and fallen power poles as well as large clean up machinery which limited easy access to some areas. Additional damage was found in Ooltewah near the Summit Softball Complex and particularly the significant roof damage to several units/buildings of the Integra Hills Preserve Apartments.

"The tornado weakened as it crossed South Lee Highway and eventually dissipated in southwestern Bradley County."


April 18, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 17, 2020

Jordan Kimmel's Quest On Behalf Of Rape Survivors In Tennessee

April 17, 2020

Tennessee Lists 142 Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go From 6,262 To 6,589


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY 7725 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214691 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL

For rape survivors in Tennessee, the criminal justice system is broken. For those victims, a rape kit is often the only thing that can bring about prosecution against their rapist. So if this

Tennessee is now listing 142 Coronavirus deaths, state health department officials said Friday. Cases have gone from 6,262 to 6,589. Officials said 711 people have been hospitalized in



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY 7725 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214691 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER 607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency:

Jordan Kimmel's Quest On Behalf Of Rape Survivors In Tennessee

For rape survivors in Tennessee, the criminal justice system is broken. For those victims, a rape kit is often the only thing that can bring about prosecution against their rapist. So if this crucial item is lost, their single chance at receiving justice can be lost with it. When a survivor seeks medical attention within about 72 hours* of their experience, they are entitled

Opinion

Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army.

Roy Exum: The Rose Among Thorns

President Trump, very wisely, has just announced what is being called the "Great American Economic Revival Industry Group" (GAERIG) and it's a fabulous idea. In an effort to kickstart our staggering economy in the midst of the coronavirus and swerve away from a recession or depression, the president has assembled a bipartisan group of just over 100 of the greatest business minds

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year's All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad's representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year's honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy


