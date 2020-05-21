Glover Charged In Holdup In Which Robber Got Cash Express Clerk In Choke Hold, Put Pistol To Her Head

Imari Glover is in custody two months after he allegedly robbed a Cash Express employee at gunpoint.

Chattanooga police responded to a robbery on March 7 and spoke to the victim, a clerk at Cash Express at 7431 E. Brainerd Road. According to the police report, the clerk advised an unidentified white female to complete a pay day loan application.

When the woman sat down, the clerk told the woman she needed her identification to complete the transaction. When the woman said her ID was in her vehicle, the victim “unlocked the door with a switch underneath the counter and the unknown female went out the front door.”

According to the police report, it was at this moment that an unidentified black male entered the premises while brandishing a firearm and demanded the employee give him money. He then jumped onto the counter, put the clerk into a choke hold, and pointed a pistol at her head.

The victim then unlocked the safe and drawer and the man then took $2,680. He then ran out of the business, and was seen on surveillance footage driving away in a Volkswagen Passat.

On March 9 the car was verified to have belonged to Shelby Beam, and the male was identified as her boyfriend, Imari Glover, 26. According to police, investigators concluded Ms. Beam and Glover were “complicit” with committing the robbery.

After the police conducted a search warrant at 7324 Shallowford Road at Studio 6 (registered to Shelby Beam), they found all-black clothing that matched what the robber wore during the robbery. They also found six 9mm bullets. After obtaining a warrant for Ms. Beam’s cell phone, the investigator found text messages proving Ms. Beam and Glover conspired to commit the robbery with Glover, police said.

Glover, 26, of 2102 Sharp St., is charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and driving on a revoked or suspended license. He was arrested on Wednesday.