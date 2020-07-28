25-Year-Old Woman Injured Monday Evening In Shooting On Fisher Avenue

A 25-year-old female was injured in a shooting on Monday evening on Fisher Avenue.
At approximately 5:59 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 500 Fisher Ave. on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.