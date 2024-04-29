Dews Charged In April 16 Murder At Bayberry Apartments

Deangelo Dews has been charged in an April 16 murder at the Bayberry Apartments on Windsor Street.

Arriving officers found Kendrick Evans, 27, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Erlanger Hospital.

A detective located multiple shell casings and a pool of blood where the vehicle was found lying.

The suspect was said to be wearing a black hoody, light-colored blue jeans, a face mask, white gloves and white and gray tennis shoes.

The suspect is caught on camera walking to a breezeway, where he encountered the victim and began firing multiple shots. He then ran back in the direction he came.

Video also showed a navy blue Chevrolet Tahoe with dark-tinted windows pulling into the parking lot approximately 20 minutes prior to the murder.

The driver, who police say was later identified as Dews, got out of the vehicle and talked with a small group of people for a short time. He then got back in the vehicle and drove off.

Police said multiple citizen informants told them Dews was the shooter.

An individual who lived near the shooting scene said they heard gunshots, then saw a black male wearing a hoody, blue jeans and a mask. They saw him run to a navy blue SUV with dark tinted windows that was backed into a driveway on Wheeler Avenue.

Dews told police he was at the Bayberry Apartments to see his sister. He said he backed into a driveway that police said was consistent with the one on Wheeler Avenue.

Dews is a convicted felon.

He was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm.