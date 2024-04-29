Latest Headlines

DA Clayton Fuller Goes On Air Force Active Duty

  • Monday, April 29, 2024

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller  of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit has been ordered to fulfill an active duty military deployment with the United States Air Force.

DA Fuller will be deploying for six months as a legal advisor to military operations in the Middle East in support of the United States Central Command.

Effective on Friday, May 3, District Attorney Fuller will designate Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh as Designated Acting District Attorney of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.

Acting District Attorney Kevin Baugh is a native of Dade County, a 2008 graduate of the University of Alabama Law School, and was appointed Chief Assistant in 2020.

“I was a cadet at the United States Air Force Academy when the Twin Towers fell, and I am proud to be able to continue to wear the uniform of the United States Air Force,” said DA Fuller. “I have full confidence in Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh and my DA family as they continue the incredible work that our office is doing here in North Georgia, while I am overseas continuing our fight against terrorism.

"Please keep the office of the District Attorney as well as my wife and children in your prayers, as it is only with their support and sacrifice that I am able to complete this mission.”

DA Fuller is a 14-year veteran of the United States Air Force and the Georgia Air National Guard. He currently serves as a major and will promote during his deployment to the grade of lieutenant colonel. He has served in the White House and at the Pentagon where he earned the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Award for Outstanding Achievement for work performed in counterterrorism.

He was appointed District Attorney by Governor Brian Kemp on March 14, 2023. 

