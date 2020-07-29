Man, 29, In Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times On Greendale Way

A man, 29, was shot multiple times on Greendale Way on Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 2 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 1664 Greendale Way.
Upon arrival, police located the victim outside a building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. His condition is listed as critical, but stable.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD mobile app.
You can remain anonymous.