Fire Engulfs Home On Roberts Mill Road Saturday Morning

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Firefighters battled a fire early Saturday morning on Roberts Mill Road.

At 7:30 a.m, a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 505 Roberts Mill Road. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a single-story house was fully involved with fire. Dallas Bay VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower.

The Mowbray VFD responded to the fire scene and Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at the Dallas Bay VFD station for any additional emergency calls in the Dallas Bay area. Since fire had consumed the entire home, firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Damages are unknown at this time.


August 15, 2020

Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Off Dayton Boulevard

Fire officials said a smoke detector saved a Hixson woman’s life when her mobile home caught fire early this morning, waking her up and allowing her to escape. It happened at 4:17 a.m. on Saturday at Smitty's Trailer Park on Smitty's Circle off Dayton Boulevard. Responding units found the trailer fully involved. They quickly had the fire under control. The resident ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKS, ANTHONY BRETT 212 WILSON ST CONCORD, 28025 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BEARD, KEVIN LEBRON 806 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police AGGRAVATED ROBBERY AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

Jerry Summers: What To Do With General A.P. Stewart

Since the courthouse entrance on the south end of the Hamilton County Courthouse has been closed to any entrance/exit traffic since 9/11, I doubt that it has been given as much attention as professed by the advocates for the removal of General A. P. Stewart. The General seems to have tried to rectify his military career by serving as the first superintendent of the Chickamauga Battlefield ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Bubba and Buster, both pipefitters, were getting their gloves and gear to start at 7 o’clock prompt last Wednesday when both agreed how lucky they were about not having to wear masks on an open construction site. “But, boy, when me and my lady go grocery shopping on Saturday, I make sure she wears one!” said Bubba. Buster, something of a roustabout, was touched by that and, stumbling ... (click for more)

SoCon Opts Out Of Fall Sports Competition/Sports Move To Spring

The Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced Thursday that the league will not have fall league competition due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for non-conference contests at each institutions' discretion. It is the intention of the SoCon to move the fall sports' regular-season competition and championships to the spring. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Time I Almost Met Harry Caray

As I have written about many times before, I have met and interviewed a lot of famous people. Players, coaches, announcers and other sports celebrities have a memorable place in my career. For instance, a few days ago I wrote about the time I met Mickey Mantle. Today I'm reminded of the time when I almost met one of my true announcing heroes - the great Harry Caray. It ... (click for more)


