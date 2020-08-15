Fire Engulfs Home On Roberts Mill Road Saturday Morning

Firefighters battled a fire early Saturday morning on Roberts Mill Road.

At 7:30 a.m, a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 505 Roberts Mill Road. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a single-story house was fully involved with fire. Dallas Bay VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower.

The Mowbray VFD responded to the fire scene and Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at the Dallas Bay VFD station for any additional emergency calls in the Dallas Bay area. Since fire had consumed the entire home, firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire.



No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Damages are unknown at this time.