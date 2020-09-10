3 Stars Of Tennessee And 1st Responder Recognition Ceremony Honors Chattanooga Firefighter Nelson, Others

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security hosted the Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Recognition Ceremony on Thursday. A city senior firefighter was among those recognized.



The Three Stars of Tennessee Award honors public servants who have­­ sacrificed their lives or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty. Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee, Commissioner Jeff Long, State Senator Becky Massey (R-Knoxville), and Greg Mays, Director of the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security joined recipients, their family members and agency representatives to honor five recipients with the “Three Stars of Tennessee Award.”



“This event is very important to us,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said. “We owe a great amount thanks to the men and women first responders who sacrifice their life or their health for the safety of their fellow citizens. Our hearts go out to the families who had loved ones make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We are proud to honor them with this award.”



During this ceremony, 16 first responders were recognized with First Responder awards for their heroic actions. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the awards were not presented in-person as they have been in years past. Certificates will be sent to their respected agency who will then honor the first responder in a smaller setting.



This ceremony has been a long-standing tradition in memory of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. State Senator Becky Massey spearheaded legislation to recognize law enforcement, firefighters and medical first responders who were either killed or suffered a career ending injury in the line of duty. The law (TCA 4-1-501) to allow for the “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” passed during the 2014 legislative session.

Three Stars of Tennessee Award Honorees



Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol (Posthumous)

Hendersonville Police Department



Trooper Matthew Elias Gatti (Posthumous)

Tennessee Highway Patrol



Officer Dustin Legieza (Posthumous)

Brentwood Police Department



Officer Jeffrey Creighton (Career-ending injury)

Memphis Police Department



Paramedic Heather Birdwell (Career-ending injury)

Putnam County EMS



First Responder Recipients



Officer Derek Caleb Couch, Johnson City Police Department



Lieutenant Sammy Shaffer, Knoxville Police Department



Critical Care Paramedic Stephanie Johnson, Morristown, Hamblen EMS



Senior Firefighter James D. Nelson, Chattanooga Fire Department



Captain Joe Smith, Putnam County EMS



Trooper William Looper, Tennessee Highway Patrol



District Chief Brooke Haas, Nashville Fire Department



Officer Randy Cox, Clarksville Police Department



Firefighter Nick Greene, Clarksville Fire and Rescue



Officer Dustin Holley, Dyersburg Police Department



Field Training Officer Wesley C. Blankenship, Dyersburg Police Department



Officer Brandon Wheeler, Dyersburg Police Department



Sergeant Ricky Finley, McNairy County Sheriff’s Office



Sergeant Calvin Taylor, Memphis Police Department



Special Agent Robert Burghardt, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation



Lieutenant Charlie Caplinger, Tennessee Highway Patrol