3 Stars Of Tennessee And 1st Responder Recognition Ceremony Honors Chattanooga Firefighter Nelson, Others

Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security hosted the Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Recognition Ceremony on Thursday. A city senior firefighter was among those recognized.

The Three Stars of Tennessee Award honors public servants who have­­ sacrificed their lives or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty. Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee, Commissioner Jeff Long, State Senator Becky Massey (R-Knoxville), and Greg Mays, Director of the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security joined recipients, their family members and agency representatives to honor five recipients with the “Three Stars of Tennessee Award.”

“This event is very important to us,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said.  “We owe a great amount thanks to the men and women first responders who sacrifice their life or their health for the safety of their fellow citizens.  Our hearts go out to the families who had loved ones make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We are proud to honor them with this award.” 

During this ceremony, 16 first responders were recognized with First Responder awards for their heroic actions. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the awards were not presented in-person as they have been in years past. Certificates will be sent to their respected agency who will then honor the first responder in a smaller setting. 

This ceremony has been a long-standing tradition in memory of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. State Senator Becky Massey spearheaded legislation to recognize law enforcement, firefighters and medical first responders who were either killed or suffered a career ending injury in the line of duty. The law (TCA 4-1-501) to allow for the “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” passed during the 2014 legislative session. 

Three Stars of Tennessee Award Honorees
 
Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol (Posthumous)
Hendersonville Police Department
 
Trooper Matthew Elias Gatti (Posthumous)
Tennessee Highway Patrol
 
Officer Dustin Legieza (Posthumous)
Brentwood Police Department
 
Officer Jeffrey Creighton (Career-ending injury)
Memphis Police Department
 
Paramedic Heather Birdwell (Career-ending injury)
Putnam County EMS
 
First Responder Recipients
 
Officer Derek Caleb Couch, Johnson City Police Department
 
Lieutenant Sammy Shaffer, Knoxville Police Department
 
Critical Care Paramedic Stephanie Johnson, Morristown, Hamblen EMS
 
Senior Firefighter James D. Nelson, Chattanooga Fire Department
 
Captain Joe Smith, Putnam County EMS
 
Trooper William Looper, Tennessee Highway Patrol
 
District Chief Brooke Haas, Nashville Fire Department
 
Officer Randy Cox, Clarksville Police Department
 
Firefighter Nick Greene, Clarksville Fire and Rescue
 
Officer Dustin Holley, Dyersburg Police Department
 
Field Training Officer Wesley C. Blankenship, Dyersburg Police Department
 
Officer Brandon Wheeler, Dyersburg Police Department
 
Sergeant Ricky Finley, McNairy County Sheriff’s Office
 
Sergeant Calvin Taylor, Memphis Police Department
 
Special Agent Robert Burghardt, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
 
Lieutenant Charlie Caplinger, Tennessee Highway Patrol


Bradley County Jail Inmate Dies After Attempting Suicide

September 10, 2020

Georgia COVID Deaths Increase By 76; 1,930 New Cases


Bradley County Jail Inmate Dies After Attempting Suicide

Opinion

Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 6 Hours At royexum@aol.com

Today I invite you to step behind the curtain. Welcome to my backstage. Some people are amazed at the amount of emails I receive every day on “royexum@aol.com” and whoa! Far be it for me to complain! Many of my story ideas come from what people like to share with me and the worst downside is that time prohibits me answering a great many of them. For instance, if I spent just three ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Win 2-1 At New England Revolution II

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a key road victory Wednesday night at the New England Revolution II. Jason Ramos scored in the 9th minute to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. His booming shot came off a free kick from Josue Soto. Soto slid the ball to Ramos who fired the shot into the back of the net. The Revs II tied the game with a late first half goal. The game ... (click for more)

Mocs' Volleyball Set For Saturday Tilt Against Georgia State

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program gets set to host Georgia State in its lone match of the 2020 fall season next Saturday, September 12, at 2:05 p.m. ET inside Maclellan Gymnasium. The match will be carried LIVE on ESPN+ through the Watch ESPN and ESPN App platforms. Streaming links can be found both on the schedule page or inside the newly-released 'Go Mocs ' app presented ... (click for more)


