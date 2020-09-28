 Monday, September 28, 2020 81.0°F   overcast   Overcast

A Scary Thing Happened To Chip Chapman On The Way To The Walden Club

Monday, September 28, 2020
Chip Chapman
Chip Chapman

A scary thing happened to popular TV personality Chip Chapman on the way to the Walden Club on Saturday night.

Mr. Chapman said he was going out to dinner with his wife and another couple shortly after 6 p.m. 

He said they were on Chestnut Street getting ready to go in the building when his friend said, "Here comes the bear."

Mr. Chapman said, "My friend has a rather warped sense of humor so I thought he was kidding. But then I looked up and there was a bear about six feet away."

He said his wife edged up against a column and he got in front of her. He said, "I was trying to protect her - not that I could beat up a bear. But I would give it a heckuva fight."

Fortunately, the bear veered across Chestnut and ambled inside a parking garage.

Mr. Chapman immediately placed a call to police (at 6:15 p.m.). He was told by police they were getting plenty of calls about bear sightings. Officers were on the scene within minutes.

The veteran radio and TV announcer said he was close enough to the bear to see the tag in its ear from when it had been moved by wildlife officers earlier from the Smoky Mountains to Polk County.

He said he could also see "what looked like foam around its mouth - or at least a lot of saliva."

Mr. Chapman said, "It's obviously not something you see every day in downtown Chattanooga.

"If I see a bear again I want it to be behind iron bars."


Bear That Rambled Around Chattanooga On Saturday Had Moved From Polk County To Bledsoe To Here

TWRA officials said a black bear that rambled around Chattanooga on Saturday before being put down by wildlife officers had gone on a long journey before arriving here. Officials said the adult bear was initially in Sevier County, but it was moved to Polk County because it had become habituated to human food. Mime Barnes, TWRA spokesperson, said the bar was tagged on the ear

Marler Charged With July 5 Shooting At Hickory Valley Road

The suspect in a July shooting has been taken into custody in Kentucky and transported to Hamilton County. Police responded to a gunshot call on July 5 at Hickory Valley Road. Once police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound on the upper left chest. Police said medical personnel arrived on-scene and took the victim to Erlanger Hospital. A witness

Increase The Pay Rate For Substitutes

Today Hamilton County Schools had 138 requests for substitutes. The answer to filing those classrooms is simple, increase the daily pay for substitutes. The pay rate is terrible for both certified and noncertified individuals. Knox County wised up and increased the pay. If a substitute works 10 to 14 days a month, he or she would receive an additional $300. If the person worked

Roy Exum: How We Should All Be

Over the weekend we had continued rioting and destruction in Louisville, Seattle, Portland, Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Raleigh, Kansas City and Baltimore. A female driver zoomed into a crowd of protesters in Orange County, Calif., critically injuring two, in what police believe – seriously -- is attempted murder. A male in a pickup truck clobbered some others in Buffalo,

Vols Hold Off South Carolina For 31-27 Victory In Columbia

The Tennessee Vols held off South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, winning their seventh straight going back to last season. It is the longest win streak in college football among Power 5 squads after last year's 1-4 start. Tennessee true freshman Jimmy Holiday pounced on a punt with just a minute and a half left that bounced off the leg of a Gamecock player. Instead

Dan Fleser: Pruitt - Vol Offense Has To Find Some Consistency; UT Does Not Get Mays

KNOXVILLE – Jeremy Pruitt stepped away from the microphone and leaned in to better hear the question. Tennessee's football coach was navigating the new normal during a post game interview on the field following the Vols' 31-27 victory at South Carolina. The SEC Network reporter was standing several feet from Pruitt and was wearing a mask. The arrangement was mandated by the


