Alexander Says 130,000 Rapid COVID Tests Headed To Tennessee

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement after the Trump Administration announced distribution of the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 tests:

“The Trump Administration announcement that it will send 130,000 new rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests to Tennessee will build confidence about going back to school, back to work, and out to eat.

That number should quickly increase during October and November because the Administration has purchased the entire 150 million initialproduction of Abbott’s new test that gives more reliable results in 15 minutes.

 

“Even more tests are on the way. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, has said that the new technologies being developed by the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative, or ‘Shark Tank,’ have the potential to add 60 million tests a month by December to the country’s testing capacity.

 

“Between now and the time a vaccine is administered and treatments are widely available, the surest path back to school, back to work, and out to eat is an oversupply of diagnostic testing so you can take a test whenever you need one. These millions of new, fast, and reliable tests are a big step towards having more than enough tests to meet our needs.”


Tennessee's State Of Emergency To Remain Through October

Alexander Says 130,000 Rapid COVID Tests Headed To Tennessee

Tennessee's State Of Emergency To Remain Through October

Alexander Says 130,000 Rapid COVID Tests Headed To Tennessee

Wildlife Conservation? - And Response

TWRA and their lame excuses of public safety, how about the danger of discharging a rifle in a crowded city? Don't we get enough of that from the miscreants running around armed to the teeth? It would have taken a little more time, a little more money to trap the bear and then it could have been humanely euthanized or better yet given a second chance. We all know these state ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Our West Burns

There have been far more people than me who believe the catastrophic wildfires that now flame the width of our western states from Canada to Mexico are because “God has darn-near had enough!” Just yesterday in California a law was passed that will allow transgender prisoners to decide if they want to do their time in men’s or women’s state prison! But the better view is that states ... (click for more)

Reds' Stephenson Returns Home To Face Childhood Favorites In MLB Playoffs

The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues. Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer’s every move during ... (click for more)

Former Tennessee Vol, Titan Albert Haynesworth Faces Charges Of Domestic Assault In Cleveland, Tn.

Former Tennessee Vol and Tennessee Titan Albert Haynesworth is facing charges of domestic assault in Cleveland, Tn. involving ex-girlfriend and former Vol Brittney Jackson. Cleveland police responded to a Monday call from Chelsea drive, where police said Haynesworth was yelling at Ms. Jackson and her new boyfriend, Reginald Tucker. Police said the victim told officers Haynesworth ... (click for more)


