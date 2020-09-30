Man, 29, Dies In Motorcycle/Car Wreck On Cherokee Boulevard On Tuesday

A man, 29, was killed in a wreck on Cherokee Boulevard in North Chattanooga on Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 5:54 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a fatal crash at 600 Cherokee Boulevard.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a woman, 25, was turning left from Chilhowie Street onto Cherokee Boulevard.
According to witnesses and evidence obtained on scene, a Honda CBR 600 was traveling north on Cherokee Boulevard when it passed a vehicle on the right.
At the same time, the Jeep was turning onto Cherokee Boulevard.
The motorcycle then struck the Jeep.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by Hamilton County EMS.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.