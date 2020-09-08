September 8, 2020
Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 78-hour long Labor Day holiday travel period resulted in 17 fatal crashes and 19 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The holiday travel ... (click for more)
There have been 3,900 families hooked up thus far to EPB Internet through the new EdConnect venture to bring the web to homes that may not be able to afford it.
That provides at-home connections ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 78-hour long Labor Day holiday travel period resulted in 17 fatal crashes and 19 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 4, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 7.
Statewide, GSP Troopers investigated 331 traffic crashes that resulted in 176 injuries and 13 fatalities ... (click for more)
There have been 3,900 families hooked up thus far to EPB Internet through the new EdConnect venture to bring the web to homes that may not be able to afford it.
That provides at-home connections for 6,100 students, officials said.
In addition, public wifi sites were set up at a number of locations, including Chattanooga Housing Authority properties and some high-rise, affordable ... (click for more)
Covid-19 took one of our most dedicated Chattanoogans when Michael Baskette took his last breath Sunday morning.
He was always upbeat, thoughtful and pleasant.
He loved his friends and enjoyed politics.
He was a Republican through and through.
I never heard him say anything negative about anyone or anything. His example of how to carry yourself will live ... (click for more)
Early Saturday night – it was still daylight in Pittsburgh – a well-dressed and well-mannered crowd (mostly seniors) was enjoying the September air at a tony restaurant, its seating in it’ pleasant outdoor area full. Suddenly from around the corner came a Black Lives Matter mob, descending with fury on the innocent diners.
Immediately several miscreants jumped inside the patio’s ... (click for more)
The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State.
Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Fort Lauderdale CF this weekend and earned a 1-1 tie.
The match played at Miami CF stadium saw both goals come in the first half.
Fort Lauderdale scored in the 26th minute on an own goal by the Red Wolves. Chattanooga answered in the 42th minute on a Ualefi Reis goal assisted by Ronaldo Pineda.
The Red Wolves will travel to New England ... (click for more)