 Wednesday, September 9, 2020 79.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


3 118th Wing Air National Guard Members Perish In Aircraft Accident

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

  • Scott Bumpus

  • Shelli Huether

  • Jessica Wright


The Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing reported the loss of three airmen on Sept. 8, in a civilian aircraft accident in McMinnville.

 

The three Airmen were all members of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group. Lt. Col.

Shelli Huether, director of operations for the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron; Capt. Jessica Wright, assistant director of operations for the 118th ISS; and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus, chief of current operations for the 236th Intelligence Squadron.

 

“Words cannot begin to explain the shock, grief, pain and dismay we feel having lost three remarkable members of our Guard family,” said Col. Todd Wiles, commander of the 118th Wing. “All three were dedicated to the service of our nation. Their families are in our hearts and our prayers.”

 


September 9, 2020

Mobile Home And Travel Trailer Destroyed By Fire In Sale Creek

September 9, 2020

3 118th Wing Air National Guard Members Perish In Aircraft Accident

September 9, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department battled a mobile home fire at 13740 Lillard Road on Wednesday. At 6:50 p.m., the home owner called 911 reporting her mobile home and travel trailer was ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing reported the loss of three airmen on Sept. 8, in a civilian aircraft accident in McMinnville. The three Airmen were all members of the 118th ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 09/09/2020 1 GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE MARIJUANA ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Mobile Home And Travel Trailer Destroyed By Fire In Sale Creek

Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department battled a mobile home fire at 13740 Lillard Road on Wednesday. At 6:50 p.m., the home owner called 911 reporting her mobile home and travel trailer was on fire. The first engine arrived on the scene reporting 3/4 of the house was on fire. Once firefighters confirm no one was in the structure, they conducted a “defensive” attack to contain ... (click for more)

3 118th Wing Air National Guard Members Perish In Aircraft Accident

The Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing reported the loss of three airmen on Sept. 8, in a civilian aircraft accident in McMinnville. The three Airmen were all members of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group. Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, director of operations for the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron; Capt. Jessica Wright, assistant director ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Chickamauga Next Week - And The Goat Who Ate The Deputy's Papers

I enjoyed a pleasant surprise in late June after I wrote a story about some poorly misguided thugs in Madison, Wi., who had just torn down a decapitated statue that had stood at the state capital for years. The story (“Wrong Statue, Morons,” Jun 25, 2020) was in honor of a great Union Army General, Hans Christian Heg, who gave his life while fighting in bloody Chickamauga solely ... (click for more)

Sports

NCAA Approves Tikhonenko Waiver At UTC

The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster. Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff. He began his collegiate ... (click for more)

Hollis, Croft Overall Winners In FCA 5K Race Monday

The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State. Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors