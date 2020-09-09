3 118th Wing Air National Guard Members Perish In Aircraft Accident

The Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing reported the loss of three airmen on Sept. 8, in a civilian aircraft accident in McMinnville.

The three Airmen were all members of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group. Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, director of operations for the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron; Capt. Jessica Wright, assistant director of operations for the 118th ISS; and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus, chief of current operations for the 236th Intelligence Squadron.

“Words cannot begin to explain the shock, grief, pain and dismay we feel having lost three remarkable members of our Guard family,” said Col. Todd Wiles, commander of the 118th Wing. “All three were dedicated to the service of our nation. Their families are in our hearts and our prayers.”