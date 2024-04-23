Latest Headlines

Matt Trollinger Takes Over As New Signal Mountain City Manager

  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024
  • Gail Perry
Matt Trollinger is sworn in as wife, Alexandria, watches
Matt Trollinger is sworn in as wife, Alexandria, watches

Monday night’s council meeting was the first for new Town Manager Matt Trollinger. His first meeting was a work session to discuss items on the upcoming council meeting agenda on May 13, when the issues will be voted on.

Much of the discussion was about a project that has been on-going for a long time, which is replacing the sidewalks in the Old Towne neighborhood. A grant was received from TDOT many years ago to help pay for the work, but it has been delayed by the many requirements that came with the grant and inflation. Public Works Director Wesley Stokes said that he believes the best way to proceed now is to focus on the amount of the sidewalk replacement that can be done with the money that the town has, which is $1.2 million. He suggested identifying the areas that are hazardous and the ones which could be safely moved to a year or so from now. If all of the 3.3 miles of sidewalks are replaced now, the cost would be $2.25 million and the town would be responsible for what the grant does not cover.

For those that areas of sidewalks that would be delayed, he said costs for doing the work in-house can be considered because the cost would be less because it would not be subject to all the regulations that are required if TDOT money is used. TDOT  will allow for the city to decrease the scope of the work.

Mr. Stokes has been working on various organizational charts to increase efficiency in his department and the council will vote on a plan at the next voting session. The proposal is for the public works department to have two divisions, including one that would be responsible for parks and recreation including the gym and pool and maintenance of the grounds. The other would be in charge of anything involving environmental services, including stormwater.

This plan allows the department to focus on the areas they are assigned to. Each would be headed by a supervisor and there would be the addition of several part-time employees. Because Mr. Stokes said he needs more staff right away, this plan may be implemented as soon as it is passed by the council before waiting for the next budget.

Department heads notified the council about needs and requests for their departments. The public works department is asking for several items, including a new Bobcat skid-steer loader. The department has one that is in good condition  but it is only capable of light work such as moving leaves and brush piles. It could be traded in for a new heavier duty vehicle that would be more versatile. Mr. Stokes said the town already owns attachments for the old loader, which could be used on the new one.

Director Stokes would also like to trade in a Ford Explorer, which he said has a history of mechanical problems, for a mid-sized Toyota four-door truck which is available from a dealership now. It would be used as a support vehicle, not for heavy duty work.

He reported that a second inspection has been done for the shop’s four-post lift, which concluded that it is not usable and cannot be repaired. Mayor Charles Poss asked Mr. Stokes to figure how much the town would save by buying a new one versus other solutions such as sending vehicles out to have them repaired. The old one will be sold for scrap. The importance of maintaining the town’s equipment to keep it in good shape was emphasized.

The purchase of four vehicles for the police department has already been approved but Police Chief Mike Williams said it would be a year before they could be delivered. He had been told that four vehicles have become available so they could be delivered to Signal Mountain in May. The previously approved resolution specified the cars would be 2025 models so only the model year will need to be changed to 2024 models on a revised resolution. He said that radios and cameras can be moved from the old cars to the new ones. The chief also asked for the commissioners to approve buying wrap around bumpers for the new cars that can prevent damage to the vehicle if there is a collision with a deer. The cost for four would be $3,600.

The Signal Mountain Fire Department would like to replace its engine #2, which Chief Larry Sloan said is in bad shape. It will need expensive maintenance to keep it in service for 18 months, which is the amount of time before a new engine would be delivered. That cost will need to be included in the new budget that is now in process of being developed. The council is considering leasing the new equipment rather than buying a new truck that will cost close to $1 million. The council will take into account the annual and long-term cost differences in lease payments and the amount of interest that would be paid if the truck is purchased.    

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/24/2024
Capazario, Chime Lead McCallie Soccer To Win Over Knox Webb
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/24/2024
Lady Mustangs Battle Back For District Win Over Cleveland
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/23/2024
Baylor, Knox Catholic Play To 1-1 Tie In Region Soccer
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/23/2024
Chattanooga FC Travels To Atlanta United 2 For Midweek Matchup
  • Sports
  • 4/23/2024
Two Covenant Athletes Named Players of The Week
  • Sports
  • 4/23/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/24/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, TIFFANY M 6716 CEDAR RIDGE LN HARRISON, 373416958 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... more

New Restrictions For Vehicle Booting In Tennessee Pass General Assembly
  • 4/23/2024

The General Assembly passed legislation this week sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) to prohibit unlicensed individuals from booting vehicles in Tennessee and cap the ... more

Matt Trollinger Takes Over As New Signal Mountain City Manager
Matt Trollinger Takes Over As New Signal Mountain City Manager
  • 4/23/2024

Monday night’s council meeting was the first for new Town Manager Matt Trollinger. His first meeting was a work session to discuss items on the upcoming council meeting agenda on May 13, when ... more

Breaking News
Arrest Made In Murder At Bonny Oaks Drive Homeless Camp
Arrest Made In Murder At Bonny Oaks Drive Homeless Camp
  • 4/23/2024
Audit Says Assistant County Schools Nutrition Director Misappropriated Over $12,000
Audit Says Assistant County Schools Nutrition Director Misappropriated Over $12,000
  • 4/23/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/23/2024
Crash On Roanoke Avenue Claims Life Of 22-Year-Old Passenger After Vehicle Collides With Utility Pole
  • 4/22/2024
Chase Ends In Lookout Valley With Pursued And Pursuee Wrecking
Chase Ends In Lookout Valley With Pursued And Pursuee Wrecking
  • 4/22/2024
Opinion
Ridiculous Changes On Frazier Avenue Traffic Patterns - And Response (4)
  • 4/22/2024
Remember Worker Memorial Day
  • 4/23/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 23, 2024
  • 4/23/2024
The Moccasin Bend “Garden Club”
  • 4/22/2024
The Best Location For Moccasin Bend Hospital
  • 4/22/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Koutsoyanopulos Comes Through As Lady Vols Win 7th Straight SEC Series
Dan Fleser: Koutsoyanopulos Comes Through As Lady Vols Win 7th Straight SEC Series
  • 4/21/2024
John Shearer: Nonagenarian Jim Worthington To Throw Out Pitch At Upcoming Vols’ Game
John Shearer: Nonagenarian Jim Worthington To Throw Out Pitch At Upcoming Vols’ Game
  • 4/22/2024
Moore Earns National Player Of The Week Honors By D1 Baseball And Perfect Game
Moore Earns National Player Of The Week Honors By D1 Baseball And Perfect Game
  • 4/23/2024
Charity Auction Offers Chance To Play Area’s Top Golf Courses
  • 4/23/2024
Moore's Record-Setting Day Leads #2 Vols To Thrilling Win At #3 Kentucky
Moore's Record-Setting Day Leads #2 Vols To Thrilling Win At #3 Kentucky
  • 4/22/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Being The First Visitor To McDonald Farm After Park Dedication
John Shearer: Being The First Visitor To McDonald Farm After Park Dedication
  • 4/23/2024
Mason Keith Earns Eagle Scout Rank
Mason Keith Earns Eagle Scout Rank
  • 4/23/2024
Children’s Nutrition Program Of Haiti Hosts Walk-A-Thon Mother’s Day Weekend
  • 4/23/2024
Gallery At Blackwell Announces Summer Show And Opening Reception May 10
  • 4/23/2024
In-Town Gallery 50th All Member Show Featured In May
In-Town Gallery 50th All Member Show Featured In May
  • 4/23/2024
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Close With Finckel And Han
String Theory At The Hunter To Close With Finckel And Han
  • 4/23/2024
Kelli Johnson To Perform At WoodSongs Dalton Sunday With Spatial Effects To Open
Kelli Johnson To Perform At WoodSongs Dalton Sunday With Spatial Effects To Open
  • 4/22/2024
Friction Farm Concert Is May 5
  • 4/22/2024
Former Barking Legs Acting Teacher Chosen As Superman's Mother In Upcoming James Gunn Film
Former Barking Legs Acting Teacher Chosen As Superman's Mother In Upcoming James Gunn Film
  • 4/20/2024
McLemore Announces 2024 Songwriter's Series
McLemore Announces 2024 Songwriter's Series
  • 4/18/2024
Opinion
Ridiculous Changes On Frazier Avenue Traffic Patterns - And Response (4)
  • 4/22/2024
Remember Worker Memorial Day
  • 4/23/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 23, 2024
  • 4/23/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Wednesday
  • 4/23/2024
Spring City Selected To Participate In Tennessee Downtowns Program
  • 4/23/2024
Unipower Closing At Dunlap With Loss Of 29 Jobs
  • 4/23/2024
Real Estate
30 Acres On Davidson Road That Sold For $1.3 Million In 2020 Now Goes For $3.6 Million
30 Acres On Davidson Road That Sold For $1.3 Million In 2020 Now Goes For $3.6 Million
  • 4/18/2024
Central Avenue Warehouse And Rossville Boulevard Lot Sell For $3.88 Million
Central Avenue Warehouse And Rossville Boulevard Lot Sell For $3.88 Million
  • 4/18/2024
Warehouse On Peeples Street Sells For $2.74 Million
Warehouse On Peeples Street Sells For $2.74 Million
  • 4/18/2024
Student Scene
Tim Gritten Named Dean Of The UTC Library
Tim Gritten Named Dean Of The UTC Library
  • 4/23/2024
2 UTC Students Awarded National Scholarships
2 UTC Students Awarded National Scholarships
  • 4/23/2024
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
  • 4/23/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Behavioral Health Names Matthew Whitley As Its COO
Erlanger Behavioral Health Names Matthew Whitley As Its COO
  • 4/23/2024
Orange Grove Center Appears At Usher's Ceremony As A Partner Of The Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund
Orange Grove Center Appears At Usher's Ceremony As A Partner Of The Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund
  • 4/23/2024
New Study Indicates Eviction Reduction Efforts Could Generate $3.1 Million Economic Benefit
  • 4/23/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
  • 4/20/2024
Mark Thrash: A Living Memorial
  • 4/22/2024
2-Day Cemetery Preservation Workshop With Jonathan Appell, Nationally Known Expert
  • 4/22/2024
Outdoors
2024-25 Hunting Regulations Set At April Commission Meeting
  • 4/20/2024
206 Acres Of Critical Cedar Glade Habitat Protected By Conservation Easement In Rutherford County
206 Acres Of Critical Cedar Glade Habitat Protected By Conservation Easement In Rutherford County
  • 4/18/2024
Seasonal Burning Ban Begins May 1
  • 4/18/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Never Underestimate How Much We Need Each Other
Bob Tamasy: Never Underestimate How Much We Need Each Other
  • 4/22/2024
Demi-Leigh Tebow Featured At Annual Praise! Breakfast
Demi-Leigh Tebow Featured At Annual Praise! Breakfast
  • 4/18/2024
Prison Prevention Ministries Re-Brands To Transform Ministries
  • 4/18/2024
Obituaries
David Hodge Paris, Jr.
David Hodge Paris, Jr.
  • 4/23/2024
William Lafayette “Willie” Parkerson
William Lafayette “Willie” Parkerson
  • 4/23/2024
Jacob T. Young
Jacob T. Young
  • 4/23/2024