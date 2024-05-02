Motorcyclist Dies In Wednesday Evening Crash On Birchwood Pike

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Birchwood Pike on Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motorcycle crash in the 9600 block of Birchwood Pike in Harrison. Hamilton County emergency personnel also responded to the incident and lifesaving efforts were attempted on the motorcyclist, but they succumbed to their injuries.

The HCSO Traffic Unit was called to investigate the crash.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the family is notified.