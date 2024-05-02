Latest Headlines

Motorcyclist Dies In Wednesday Evening Crash On Birchwood Pike

  • Thursday, May 2, 2024

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Birchwood Pike on Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motorcycle crash in the 9600 block of Birchwood Pike in Harrison. Hamilton County emergency personnel also responded to the incident and lifesaving efforts were attempted on the motorcyclist, but they succumbed to their injuries. 

The HCSO Traffic Unit was called to investigate the crash.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the family is notified.

Latest Headlines
Lee Softball Ends Season In Gulf South Tournament
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2024
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership For The 2024-2025 School Year
  • Breaking News
  • 5/2/2024
Greater Chattanooga FCA To Hold Annual Day Of Champions
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/2/2024
Beer Board Hears Of "Astonishing Charges" By 2 Allied Wrecker Firms
  • Breaking News
  • 5/2/2024
Motorcyclist Dies In Wednesday Evening Crash On Birchwood Pike
  • Breaking News
  • 5/2/2024
Water Main Break Causes Closure At Bailey Avenue And Willow Street
Water Main Break Causes Closure At Bailey Avenue And Willow Street
  • Breaking News
  • 5/2/2024
Breaking News
Beer Board Hears Of "Astonishing Charges" By 2 Allied Wrecker Firms
  • 5/2/2024

The ordinance regulating the towing industry in Chattanooga only pertains to towing companies that are on the city’s rotation list. Those are companies that are called by the city to move vehicles ... more

Water Main Break Causes Closure At Bailey Avenue And Willow Street
Water Main Break Causes Closure At Bailey Avenue And Willow Street
  • 5/2/2024

The intersection of S Willow Street and Bailey Avenue has suffered a major water main break. Chattanooga Fire, Police, and Tennessee American crews are currently on site. Bailey Avenue ... more

3 Shot In Chattanooga Late Wednesday Afternoon
3 Shot In Chattanooga Late Wednesday Afternoon
  • 5/2/2024

Three people were shot late Wednesday afternoon. Chattanooga Police were dispatched at 5:26 p.m. to a person shot call in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue. When officers arrived on ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/2/2024
Fire Destroys Mowbray Home
Fire Destroys Mowbray Home
  • 5/1/2024
Lawsuits Dropped Against Walden Vice Mayor Lizzy Schmidt
  • 5/1/2024
Attorney Calls Suspension Of Soddy Daisy Officers "Unconscionable"; SD Officials Defend Action
  • 5/1/2024
Murder, Robbery Charges Dismissed Against Youth Whose Cell Phone Was Found At Murder Scene
Murder, Robbery Charges Dismissed Against Youth Whose Cell Phone Was Found At Murder Scene
  • 5/1/2024
Opinion
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Storms In NYC - And Response
  • 4/30/2024
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training - And Response
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training - And Response
  • 4/29/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Hampered, Helped By Portal
Dan Fleser: Vols Hampered, Helped By Portal
  • 5/1/2024
The Elite 18: Brainerd’s No. 7 Top Vote Getter
The Elite 18: Brainerd’s No. 7 Top Vote Getter
  • 5/1/2024
Lee Softball Drops 6-5 Game To Mississippi College In GSC Tournament
  • 5/2/2024
#3 Vols Look To Continue SEC Success During Road Series At Florida
#3 Vols Look To Continue SEC Success During Road Series At Florida
  • 5/2/2024
UTC Men’s Golf Draws NCAA Rancho Santa Fe Regionals
  • 5/1/2024
Happenings
Paint The Town RED At The 3rd Annual RBG Ball/Fundraiser June 1
Paint The Town RED At The 3rd Annual RBG Ball/Fundraiser June 1
  • 5/2/2024
TDOT Ramping Up Repaving Efforts Statewide
  • 5/2/2024
Did You Know? Tribe
Did You Know? Tribe
  • 5/1/2024
North River Civic Center's Community Plant Swap Is May 11
North River Civic Center's Community Plant Swap Is May 11
  • 5/2/2024
Volunteers Needed For Raising Of Memorial Day Flags In Ringgold
Volunteers Needed For Raising Of Memorial Day Flags In Ringgold
  • 5/2/2024
Entertainment
CSO Presents A Salute To John Williams May 11
  • 5/2/2024
Jericho Brass Band Has Free Concert Sunday
  • 5/2/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/2/2024
Music, Comedy To Benefit Beloved Woman At Barking Legs Theater May 23
  • 5/2/2024
Auditions For La Cage Aux Folles Are May 14-15
  • 5/1/2024
Opinion
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Storms In NYC - And Response
  • 4/30/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee American Water Files Rate Request Driven By $173 Million In Water System Investments
  • 5/2/2024
Tennessee Unclaimed Property Will Be At Chattanooga Taco Festival May 4-5
  • 5/2/2024
Chambliss Welcomes Mitch Barton To Corporate And Health Care Practice Groups
Chambliss Welcomes Mitch Barton To Corporate And Health Care Practice Groups
  • 5/2/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2024
Reserve At Creekside Apartment Complex Sells For $28.5 Million
  • 5/2/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 25-May 1
  • 5/2/2024
Student Scene
CSAS Wins $410,000 Grant Through EPB Partnership With TVA
CSAS Wins $410,000 Grant Through EPB Partnership With TVA
  • 5/2/2024
2 Soddy Daisy High School Sophomores Elected To Host 2026 Student Councils State Convention
2 Soddy Daisy High School Sophomores Elected To Host 2026 Student Councils State Convention
  • 5/2/2024
District 2 School Board Debate Is May 11
  • 5/2/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Earns An "A" Hospital Safety Grade From The Leapfrog Group
  • 5/1/2024
CHI Memorial Dedicates Sculpture In Honor Of National Pet Therapy Animal Day
CHI Memorial Dedicates Sculpture In Honor Of National Pet Therapy Animal Day
  • 4/30/2024
Auditions Kick Off For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Kick Off For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 4/30/2024
Memories
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Outdoors
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Pickleball Courts To Open At Gilbert-Stephenson Park In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
The Upper Cumberland Pickle Festival Set For May 4
  • 4/25/2024
Church
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
  • 5/2/2024
An Evening With Keith & Kristyn Getty Is Oct. 17 At Redemption To The Nations Church
  • 5/2/2024
Bob Tamasy: Why Are Our Words No Longer Our Bond?
Bob Tamasy: Why Are Our Words No Longer Our Bond?
  • 5/2/2024
Obituaries
Jim Fowler
Jim Fowler
  • 5/2/2024
Robert Grady Love
Robert Grady Love
  • 5/2/2024
Joseph Harlen Howe
  • 5/2/2024