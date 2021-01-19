2 Men, 21, 40, Shot In Separate Incidents Monday Evening

Two men were shot in separate incidents on Monday evening and showed up at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 8:41 p.m. Monday, Chattanooga Police were dispatched on a report of shots fired in the area of Olive Street and Roanoke Avenue. While en route, officers were advised that a 40-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man told officers that the incident occurred in the area of 1600 Southern St. A crime scene was located and secured.

Also on Monday at approximately 9:32 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a 21-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.



The man was able to tell officers that he believed he was in the area of 1300 Tunnel Blvd. when he was shot. Officers were able to locate a crime scene and secured it.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation at both locations.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

