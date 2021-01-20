 Wednesday, January 20, 2021 50.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

January 20, 2021

Hagerty Hits Biden Actions On Paris Climate Accords, Keystone Pipeline

January 20, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Beats Man To Intersection, Sending 800-Pound Drum Flying; Woman Took $400 From Pay Card Of Cheating Boyfriend

January 20, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Deaths, 214 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,483 New Cases, 86 More COVID Deaths


Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Wednesday was critical of President Joe Biden's actions on the Paris Climate Accords and the Keystone Pipeline. He said, “President Biden’s decision to rejoin ... (click for more)

Police responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories at Reliable Building Solutions, 6232 Airpark Dr. A man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converters ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 161 patients hospitalized and 42 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hagerty Hits Biden Actions On Paris Climate Accords, Keystone Pipeline

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Wednesday was critical of President Joe Biden's actions on the Paris Climate Accords and the Keystone Pipeline. He said, “President Biden’s decision to rejoin the failed Paris Climate Accords props up our adversaries at the expense of American workers. This agreement will cost thousands of jobs and place our economy on its heels at a time when ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Beats Man To Intersection, Sending 800-Pound Drum Flying; Woman Took $400 From Pay Card Of Cheating Boyfriend

Police responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories at Reliable Building Solutions, 6232 Airpark Dr. A man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converters off three of the company-owned vans. The man said that thus far he has not been able to locate anything on the security cameras. He said that should he be able to locate reasonable images, ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Time For Impact Fees

This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah. Growth is good. But it needs to be responsible growth. It would be instructive to see studies by other communities who have already gone through this so we can understand just what is the taxpayer cost burden of these high density developments. Additional taxes to add infrastructure, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Ramp Up

As you know, federal and state employees will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday today (Monday) so it will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when the vaccination efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hamilton County will really begin to ramp up. This week will also mark the start of “Round Two” for our First Responders, our medical providers, and others who were given their ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Men Win 70-60 Over Shorter

After five road games and three home postponements the Lee men's basketball team finally got back on its home court inside Walker Arena, taking down the Shorter Hawks, 70-60 on Tuesday evening. The Flames (5-1) cracked the top 25 for the first time this season at No. 18 in the NCAA D2 Media Poll and are receiving votes in the NABC Coaches Poll. Shorter falls to 1-4 on the year. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Looking For More Success With Familiar Faces For 2021 Season

By any standard, the Chattanooga Football Club had about as successful a season as one could have hoped for in the topsy-turvy year that was 2020. As the top side in their conference, CFC won the Independent Cup in the shortened preseason, and then made it midway through the NISA playoffs after the regular season. While COVID-19 forced the team and league to shut down for several ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors