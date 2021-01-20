January 20, 2021
Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Wednesday was critical of President Joe Biden's actions on the Paris Climate Accords and the Keystone Pipeline.
He said, “President Biden’s decision to rejoin ... (click for more)
Police responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories at Reliable Building Solutions, 6232 Airpark Dr. A man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converters ... (click for more)
Hamilton County reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 161 patients hospitalized and 42 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)
Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Wednesday was critical of President Joe Biden's actions on the Paris Climate Accords and the Keystone Pipeline.
He said, “President Biden’s decision to rejoin the failed Paris Climate Accords props up our adversaries at the expense of American workers. This agreement will cost thousands of jobs and place our economy on its heels at a time when ... (click for more)
Police responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories at Reliable Building Solutions, 6232 Airpark Dr. A man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converters off three of the company-owned vans. The man said that thus far he has not been able to locate anything on the security cameras. He said that should he be able to locate reasonable images, ... (click for more)
This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah.
Growth is good. But it needs to be responsible growth. It would be instructive to see studies by other communities who have already gone through this so we can understand just what is the taxpayer cost burden of these high density developments. Additional taxes to add infrastructure, ... (click for more)
As you know, federal and state employees will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday today (Monday) so it will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when the vaccination efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hamilton County will really begin to ramp up. This week will also mark the start of “Round Two” for our First Responders, our medical providers, and others who were given their ... (click for more)
After five road games and three home postponements the Lee men's basketball team finally got back on its home court inside Walker Arena, taking down the Shorter Hawks, 70-60 on Tuesday evening.
The Flames (5-1) cracked the top 25 for the first time this season at No. 18 in the NCAA D2 Media Poll and are receiving votes in the NABC Coaches Poll. Shorter falls to 1-4 on the year. ... (click for more)
By any standard, the Chattanooga Football Club had about as successful a season as one could have hoped for in the topsy-turvy year that was 2020. As the top side in their conference, CFC won the Independent Cup in the shortened preseason, and then made it midway through the NISA playoffs after the regular season. While COVID-19 forced the team and league to shut down for several ... (click for more)