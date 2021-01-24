 Sunday, January 24, 2021 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Has Shooting Victim At Unknown Location 2nd Night In A Row

Sunday, January 24, 2021
For the second night in a row, Chattanooga has a man shot at an unknown location.
 
At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a person had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
 
Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a person was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Police said, "The victim was unable to provide the location of incident and a crime scene was never located."
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

PHOTOS: Curling At Ice On The Landing

Police Blotter: Businesses, Individuals Hit By Catalytic Converter Thefts; Woman Finds Someone Else Is Trying To Lease Out House She Owns

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police responded to a business at 1963 Northpoint Blvd. A woman said that sometime between Sunday night and that morning, an unknown person cut the catalytic converter off of one of the company vans. She says this is the third time this has happened to one of the vans. A watch was requested. * * * Police were called to 1812 Gunbarrel Road on a disturbance call. A man who ... (click for more)

Opinion

What's The Deal, Steve Highlander?

While listening to the school board meeting on Thursday night, School Board Member Steve Highlander made a comment that he had been teaching all day. I was a little confused and started searching. It didn't take me long to find out that Highlander teaches at Ringgold High School. So let me get this straight. He was teaching in person at a Georgia school, then came to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Open Our Schools!

There has never been a better time nor a better reason for Hamilton County to do away with the School Board. The group of nine wasted the better part of two hours Thursday night trying to decide whether to allow children to go back to school before tossing any decision back to superintendent Bryan Johnson. The School Board is worthless. It makes no decisions about anything other ... (click for more)

Sports

Paul Payne: Hank Aaron’s Passing Stokes Childhood Memories Of “The Chase”

Hearing the news that baseball legend Hank Aaron died surely sparked a flood of memories for those of us who grew up in the South long before TBS turned the Atlanta Braves into “America’s Team”. The Braves transplanted from Milwaukee in 1966 and only managed to make the post-season once in their first 16 years, losing to the Miracle Mets the maiden year of expanded division play ... (click for more)

UTC Men Fall To UNC Greensboro After Leading At Half

The Chattanooga Mocs had a chance to get a big Southern Conference basketball win Saturday afternoon at McKenzie Arena, but they simply couldn’t hang on when it got to crunch time in the second half. A 37-34 halftime lead turned into a 74-66 defeat against North Carolina Greensboro after the Spartans outscored the Mocs 40-29 in the final 20 minutes. Chattanooga has allowed ... (click for more)


