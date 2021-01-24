City Has Shooting Victim At Unknown Location 2nd Night In A Row

For the second night in a row, Chattanooga has a man shot at an unknown location.
At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a person had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a person was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police said, "The victim was unable to provide the location of incident and a crime scene was never located."
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.