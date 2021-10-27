October 27, 2021
Police were dispatched to Family Dollar, 2038 S Willow St., for a wreck turning to a disorder in the parking lot. Police spoke with the driver of a red Nissan Xterra, who said that the driver ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an overhauled Tennessee Sex Offender Registry on Monday, rebuilt to modernize the look, feel, and operation of the public safety resource.
The Hamilton County Health Department is moving to a “no appointment necessary” system effective immediately and invites people seeking the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to visit the Carta Bus Barn, at 1617 Wilcox Boulevard, Chattanooga, Tn. 37406. Hours of operation are Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Police were dispatched to Family Dollar, 2038 S Willow St., for a wreck turning to a disorder in the parking lot. Police spoke with the driver of a red Nissan Xterra, who said that the driver of the gold Chevrolet Cruze (no tag), claimed that he hit her car and wanted money for it. The man said he gave the woman $500 in order to appease her, and thought that everything was okay.
I’ve ‘seen some stuff’ in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I’m retired, I’m a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I’m not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic.
The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team has been selected as the 2021-22 Southern Conference preseason favorite in both the coaches and media poll while graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste and sophomore guard Malachi Smith were selected to the all-conference preseason team, the league office announced at its media day gathering Tuesday afternoon.
- One-hundred and 10 minutes wasn’t enough. The Mocs and Terriers battled to a 1-1 draw through two overtimes Tuesday night in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament at the UTC Sports Complex. It would all come down to penalty kicks to decide who would advance.
