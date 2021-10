A developer is planning 44 townhouse units in Woodmore near Greater Tucker Baptist Church.

The property at 1601 Eucalyptus Dr. includes 5.7 acres.



Applicant Jeff Fava said 1.17 acres would be left as community space.

The staff of the Regional Planning Agency is recommending approval of the request for a Planned Unit Development.

It goes before the Planning Commission on Monday at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.