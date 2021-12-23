 Thursday, December 23, 2021 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Deadline Extended To Apply For Pandemic Aid

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Mayor Tim Kelly’s administration has extended a previously-announced deadline to apply for funding awarded through Chattanooga’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

Mayor Kelly’s decision was driven in part by his administration’s continuing to receive strong interest and applications from community members and nonprofit organizations, as well as a desire to allow applicants more time to enjoy the holiday season with their families. A new deadline of Feb. 4, extended from the previous deadline of Jan. 6, gives community members an additional month to apply for American Rescue Plan funding.

The announcement comes as the City enters the last stage of finalizing its membership roster for the Equitable Recovery Commission, a 12-member group of key community leaders that will develop a framework for advising Mayor Kelly as his administration decides how best to allocate the city’s $38.6 million in ARPA funds.

The City’s investment decisions will also be guided by federal rules around qualifying activities and expenditures, as well as Kelly’s One Chattanooga strategic framework and visioning document, which identifies seven key areas of focus for the administration:

•  Build a universal path to early learning;
•  Catalyze economic vitality in the black community;
•  Ensure accessible housing choices for all Chattanoogans;
•  Improve local infrastructure;
•  Build a competitive regional economy;
•  Close the gaps in public health; and
•  Provide responsive and effective local government.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make investments that will bridge the gap between the two Chattanoogans, fixing the structural issues in our community that for too long have held our city back from fulfilling the promise of its potential,” said Mayor Kelly. “I urge our residents to continue to think big as we review your ideas for how to lift up our most vulnerable residents and build a city that works for everyone.”

The City will continue to engage with the community and make more information available as it convenes the Equitable Recovery Commission during the first quarter of 2022, develops a framework, and announces awardees. While the application to serve on the Equitable Recovery Commission is now closed, residents can learn more about Chattanooga’s process for ARP funds, submit a funding proposal, and complete a survey on suggested priorities for funding at: recovery.chattanooga.gov.


December 23, 2021

Georgia Has 35 More COVID Deaths, 8,630 New Cases

December 23, 2021

Deadline Extended To Apply For Pandemic Aid

December 23, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Gets Angry With Woman When She Enters His Bedroom; Woman Threatens Neighbor After Parking In Front Of Her House


Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,214. There are 8,630 new cases on Thursday, as that ... (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly’s administration has extended a previously-announced deadline to apply for funding awarded through Chattanooga’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan dollars. Mayor ... (click for more)

A man on Blackford Street called police and said that he and a woman there got into a verbal altercation because she came to his bedroom without his consent. According to the woman, she went ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 35 More COVID Deaths, 8,630 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,214. There are 8,630 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,331,539 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 92,506, which is an increase of 242 since Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Deadline Extended To Apply For Pandemic Aid

Mayor Tim Kelly’s administration has extended a previously-announced deadline to apply for funding awarded through Chattanooga’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan dollars. Mayor Kelly’s decision was driven in part by his administration’s continuing to receive strong interest and applications from community members and nonprofit organizations, as well as a desire to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Issachar's Mistake

Too few have ever stood in a barn with milk cows on a frosty morning. It’s as warm as your favorite blanket, the heat from the animals filling the place and, in the big scheme, that’s why the Jesus was born in a manger compared to a dark and drafty inn, which brings us to ‘Issachar the Innkeeper,’ and a story written by Jewell Hill. For the last several days I have read dozens ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulkerson Double-Double Fuels Vols To Win Over #6 Arizona

On a night when he matched the program record for games played, super senior John Fulkerson posted a double-double to lead 19th-ranked Tennessee to a 77-73 victory against No. 6 Arizona in front of a raucous crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 10 boards while adding two assists in 30 minutes ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Uses Big Second-Half Run To Top MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs have now concluded their pre-conference basketball schedule and what a great way to do it. Facing the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders at McKenzie Arena before the second-largest crowd of the season, it took the Mocs a little while to get over the hump, but once they did, they never looked back. Taking advantage of a spirited 18-2 run midway ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors