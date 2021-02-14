 Sunday, February 14, 2021 41.0°F   overcast   Overcast

TDOT Preparing For Ice, Heavy Snow In Some Sections Of The State As Winter Storm Approaches; Chattanooga Could Get Sleet, Snow Monday Night

Sunday, February 14, 2021

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for travel impacts from an approaching winter weather system that is forecast to bring ice and heavy snow to large portions of the state, especially in middle and west Tennessee.

 

The Chattanooga forecast includes a chance for sleet and snow on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

 

TDOT urges drivers to be alert to changing weather conditions, and based on information from the National Weather Service, is urging drivers to avoid travel between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.

 

“Our supplies are stocked, and our crews are mobilized,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said.

“We need drivers to understand that it takes time to clear and treat the roads, and it is never safe to travel in icy conditions. If you must get out, please be mindful of our crews. Work with us – move over and slow down.”

 

Crews have been applying salt-brine pre-treatment to TDOT-owned roads throughout the state and treating freezing fog issues throughout the weekend. Once the storm begins, TDOT will be operating trucks 24 hours a day throughout the event.

 

TDOT will be temporarily expanding its HELP roadside assistance program in middle and west Tennessee starting Sunday night to cover all of I-40 between Memphis and Nashville. HELP Operators will be performing wellness checks and monitoring roadway conditions.

 

For winter weather tips and travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT web site at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/inclement-weather/ice---snow.html.

 

For the latest on road conditions, check TDOT SmartWay before you go: https://smartway.tn.gov


Georgia Has 4 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,726 New Cases

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 47 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,347 New Cases, 31 More COVID Deaths

"Lady J" Waging Write-In Campaign For Mayor After Missing Filing Deadline "By 4 Minutes"


Georgia Has 4 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,726 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been four additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,964. There were 1,726 new cases, as that total reached 790,779 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 53,379, 39 more than Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,862 cases, up 6; 53 deaths; ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 47 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,347 New Cases, 31 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,412. There were no more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Friday, leaving the total at 430. The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 757,418 on Sunday with 1,347 new cases. There have been 31 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,933, ... (click for more)

Opinion

More Humility, Less Pride

As I watched some excerpts from the impeachment trial going on this week, it seemed to me that the voices expressed in the Senate Chamber merely echo the millions of voices outside that chamber. One side is convinced they are righteous and the other side is evil. While the other side is convinced it is righteous and the other side is actually the evil one. This is not merely ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tim Kelly’s Stumble

David Sharpe, a liberal Hamilton County Commissioner, may have thought he was doing his pal Tim Kelly a big favor by endorsing him as his favorite in the March election for Chattanooga’s next Mayor. Instead, it’s an odds-on bet Sharpe may have cost Kelly dearly; the controversial Sharpe unwittingly fortified the belief that Tim is just like the outgoing Andy Berke. Lord knows, that’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Mocs Get Western Carolina Sweep

It might not have been quite as lopsided as Thursday night’s 74-45 victory, but Saturday’s 72-58 win by the Chattanooga Lady Mocs over Western Carolina made head coach Katie Burrows as happy as she’s been in a while. This year’s conference schedule has been different than the past as each team plays other teams twice in three days at the same location. This was the fifth such ... (click for more)

UTC Men Hang On To Beat The Citadel

It had been three weeks since the Chattanooga Mocs last played at McKenzie Arena, but they celebrated on Saturday with a 70-66 victory over The Citadel Bulldogs, making up for a 92-87 loss in Charleston back on Jan. 9. It was the first game where the UTC men played in front of fans as 971 decided to support the local team. UTC coach Lamont Paris is always stressing how important ... (click for more)


