February 26, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Mayoral candidate Monty Bruell announced the plan for his administration’s first 100 days Friday morning with an emphasis on infrastructure, equality, and relief to the working classes.
Here ... (click for more)
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee outlined key administration bills in his 2021 legislative package.
He said, “We have a number of conservative proposals for consideration that will reduce crime, ... (click for more)
Mayoral candidate Monty Bruell announced the plan for his administration’s first 100 days Friday morning with an emphasis on infrastructure, equality, and relief to the working classes.
Here are the details:
A global pandemic, historically large wealth inequality, and a mounting housing crisis are a few of the issues the next mayor will have to address in order to put Chattanooga ... (click for more)
The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee- ... (click for more)
So, the day came that I had closed the door to my office, as I sometimes did after we’d gotten that day’s editions of the Chattanooga News-Free Press to bed. My door was never closed … I hate that … but it only meant I was writing a column and was a sign to everybody I needed an hour or so of quiet. But, no, soon there was a slight knock on the door and, so help me, through the ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs led for a majority of the game but not when it mattered most in an 81-77 overtime loss at Mercer. The loss assured the Mocs of a spot in the 4-5 seeded matchup at the Ingles Southern Conference Championships presented by General Shale in 10 days.
David Jean-Baptiste (24) and Malachi Smith (22) combined for 46 points with Smith just missing a double-double ... (click for more)
Andrea Hudson had never coached in a college volleyball game before former Lee University President Dr. Paul Conn selected her to become the team’s third head coach. After 30 years of registering one of the top winning marks on any collegiate level, 839 wins against just 343 defeats, Hudson announces her retirement from coaching at the end of this spring’s volleyball season.
... (click for more)