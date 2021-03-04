Police Say Murder In Front Of Night Owl Club On Dodson Avenue Was Caught On Camera

Police said a murder in front of the Night Owl Club on Dodson Avenue on Jan. 31 was caught on camera.

Melvin L. Evans, 28, of 2622 Glenwood Parkway, was charged with criminal homicide in the slaying of 28-year-old Kenneth Trammell.

At 3:25 a.m., police stopped a vehicle at 1265 E. 3rd Street and found Trammell inside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Erlanger Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police were able to determine that the shooting took place on the parking lot of the club at 830 Dodson Ave.

Officers found 9mm and .45 caliber shell casings in front of the entrance to the club. Also located were .40 caliber shell casings in the roadway on Dodson Avenue.

A detective was able to obtain video surveillance which captured the shooting.

The victim was seen talking to the driver of a light-colored Ford Focus with distinguishing features. It shows the victim being shot before he ran for his vehicle. The driver of the Focus headed north on Dodson Avenue.

It was later determined that the victim was standing at 2200 Milne St. when he was shot. A spent .40 caliber shell casing was found at the exact location where the victim was standing.

The medical examiner said Trammell suffered from two bullet wounds to the torso, indicating he was shot from in front.

Also a .40 caliber bullet projectile was removed from the victim, which was consistent with the spent shell casing found at the scene.

Detectives recreated the crime and concluded that the victim could only have been killed by the driver of the Ford Focus.

Melvin Evans was later identified as a suspect. He was stopped after leaving his residence in a Ford Focus with distinguishing features. It was found he had recently purchased the vehicle.

During a search of his home, detectives said they found the same clothing that the suspect was wearing.

Cellphone records put Evans arriving and then leaving the murder scene around the time of the shooting, it was stated.

Kenneth Trammell was a 2011 graduate of Howard High School. He was a member of Temple of Faith Deliverance Church of God in Christ.

His survivors included his fiance’ Briana Tate; sons Kenzarrian Trammell, Kenneth Trammell, III, Ayden Trammell, and A’ziun Tate, and daughters Amiah Trammell and Aziah Tate.