Governor Lee Asks School Districts To Focus Stimulus Funds On Student Advancement; Boosts In-Person Learning

 Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly on Monday urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward student achievement. Tennessee has received nearly $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief stimulus funding allocated specifically for K-12 education.

“By using these funds wisely and returning to in-person learning, we have the opportunity to set our students up for decades of success,” said Governor Lee.

“I appreciate the General Assembly passing common-sense provisions that ensure we stay focused on progress, not punishment as teachers, schools and districts get back on their feet after serious disruption.”

 

He said the funding should focus on the following priority areas:

  • Early reading, tutoring, and summer programming with a focus on phonics
  • Student readiness supports including ACT preparation
  • Expanding access to advanced coursework
  • CTE equipment and programs
  • Innovative models for K-12 mental health supports
  • Teacher recruitment and retention
  • Deferred maintenance for facilities
  • Technology for devices and high-speed internet
  • Serving special needs and low-income students

 

Governor Lee said, "This significant funding creates opportunities for districts to invest in the success of Tennessee students to not only combat learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic but also accelerate achievement for all students across the state. Districts are encouraged to specifically focus on literacy and recent learning loss outlined in the legislation passed during the special legislative session focused on education."

 

 Commissioner Penny Schwinn said, “Tennessee K-12 districts and schools are receiving an historic amount of funding from the federal government, and as a result have both an incredible opportunity and responsibility to spend this funding to demonstrate how strong student-centered investments can generate positive outcomes and a growth in academic achievement for all children. This funding implores us to invest strategically, implement with fidelity, and report on quantifiable outcomes transparently.”

After three rounds of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding, Tennessee’s K-12 schools will benefit from nearly $4.5 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds.

 

The Tennessee Department of Education has provided districts with resources and guidance for their planning and implementation to invest in a small number of high-impact items, within a cohesive and aligned strategy, that are most critical for students as they progress through their education and into their careers.

 

The Department has urged districts to allocate a minimum of one percent of their allocations to fund staffing support for the ongoing reporting, monitoring, and public transparency requirements associated with this funding.

 

District-level allocations for each round of federal funding are available here: round 1 (ESSER 1.0)round 2 (ESSER 2.0), and round 3 (ESSER 3.0).

 

Also on Monday, Governor Lee issued the following statement regarding a return to in-person learning:

 

“In-person learning is safe and it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss. I support the State Board of Education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in Tennessee and virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only.”

 

The state Board of Education met Monday morning and one item dealt with in-person learning. 


Student Killed, SRO Injured In Shooting At Austin-East High School In Knoxville

Governor Lee Asks School Districts To Focus Stimulus Funds On Student Advancement; Boosts In-Person Learning

Police Hear Woman Screaming; Arrest Bernard Whatley


A student was killed and a School Resource Officer was wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting at Austin-East High School in Knoxville. Knoxville Police initially said there were multiple people ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly on Monday urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward ... (click for more)

Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Sunday at Germantown Road, and initially could not make contact with the complainant. Police said they heard a woman screaming for help inside ... (click for more)



Student Killed, SRO Injured In Shooting At Austin-East High School In Knoxville

A student was killed and a School Resource Officer was wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting at Austin-East High School in Knoxville. Knoxville Police initially said there were multiple people shot in the incident near the close of school. The student who died was a male teenager, it was stated. Reports said the SRO was shot in the hip. The school was to be closed Tuesday ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Asks School Districts To Focus Stimulus Funds On Student Advancement; Boosts In-Person Learning

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly on Monday urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward student achievement. Tennessee has received nearly $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief stimulus funding allocated specifically for K-12 education. “By using these funds wisely and returning ... (click for more)

What Silverdale Baptist Academy Taught Me About Race

It was a cold winter morning when we stepped off the bus. Like any fourth grade student, taking a day off school to go on a field trip presented me with endless potential to have fun and get into mischief. I was told to line up while they gave out tickets, and I walked with my classmates into Memorial Auditorium talking with my friends about football, video games, and whatever else ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Liberate Pilsen Again!

Dear President Biden … A perfect caper has just landed in our lap and, Mr. Commander-in-Chief, according to the School of Free Thought, we can have a hot-diggedy time with this one. Not many on your cabinet will know this but on May 6 th , 1945, the “Fightin’ Armadillos,” which you’ll recognize as the 16 th Armored of General Patton’s Third Army, liberated Plzen, Czechoslovakia ... (click for more)

UTC Women Fall To Furman In SoCon Soccer Semifinal

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga battled Furman nearly to the wire, falling 1-0 in the Southern Conference women’s soccer championship semifinal at Stone Stadium Sunday afternoon. With 2:33 remaining in the game, the Paladins sent a shot into the net for the lone goal of the match. Nieva Gaither passed from the top of the box to Isabella Gutierrez on the left. Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Expect A Lot Of New Faces For Vol Basketball

Rick Barnes made an appearance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium over the weekend, which was no surprise considering the Tennessee men’s basketball coach’s background. Barnes is a baseball fan and has been a regular there over the years. Furthermore, Vols baseball hasn’t been this appealing in decades, as evidenced by a top five national ranking and another SEC series victory, this ... (click for more)


