AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/14/21

Wednesday, April 14, 2021


April 20, 2021

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

April 14, 2021

Ooltewah Woman Sentenced To 235 Months In Federal Prison For Creation Of Sexual Video Involving Young Son And Family Dog, And Transporting Child Pornography

April 14, 2021

Weekend Closure Set For I-24 Over Germantown Road


Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)

Ooltewah Woman Sentenced To 235 Months In Federal Prison For Creation Of Sexual Video Involving Young Son And Family Dog, And Transporting Child Pornography

Teela Moore Hendrix, 35, of Ooltewah, was sentenced by Judge Curtis L. Collier to 235 months in federal prison. She earlier pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of creation of a crush video, which includes depictions of the sexual assault of an animal. Her prison term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Ms. Hendrix ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Mayoral Race To Be Proud Of

It was very refreshing for both candidates to only speak to their strengths for the entire campaign while not dragging each other through the mud and acting like third graders as it too often the case with political campaigns. It was even more refreshing to see such a humble victory and a gracious defeat as both candidates appeared to be extremely supportive of one another ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kelly Gallops To Mayor

Tim Kelly, betting heavily on himself by spending over $1 million of his own money and divesting of a widely respected auto dealership in order to be fully focused, was hailed as a winner Tuesday night. The personable Kelly was greeted with open arms as Chattanooga’s newest Mayor when he outlasted another quite capable candidate, Kim White. In what was expected to be a nose-to-nose ... (click for more)

Sports

Counterattacking CFC Pummels LA Force

Where did Tate Robertson go? The Los Angeles Force’s defender must have wondered that as the CFC winger made magic on Finley Stadium's artificial turf. Robertson dashed down the right sideline, and then began to retreat when his defender caught up. But like former Hawk Steve Smith back in the day, Robertson suddenly deked back to the touchline after selling the retreat. He ... (click for more)

Rae Burrell Among Nation's Top Players Invited To AmeriCup Team Trials

Tennessee rising senior Rae Burrell is among 20 of the nation's top collegiate players who have accepted invitations to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup Team trials. Invitations to the trials, which will be held April 18-21 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, were issued by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee and USA Women's ... (click for more)


