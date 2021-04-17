3 Shot Early Saturday Morning On Dodson Avenue

Three men were shot early Saturday morning on Dodson Avenue.

At approximately 2:05 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Dodson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located two men, 26 and 45, suffering from gunshot wounds and they secured the scene. The victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, one with a non- life threatening injury and one with a life-threatening injury.

While on scene, officers were notified that a third victim, 41, had arrived at a hospital by personal vehicle also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Initial information suggests that a disorder between several people was ongoing when shots rang out and the victims were struck.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.