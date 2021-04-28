Masks Are Still Required In Court Buildings In Tennessee

The Hamilton County mask mandate will end at 11:59 p.m. today (Wednesday).

However, county officials noted that the Tennessee Supreme Court Order (ADM2020-00428) filed on Feb. 12, requiring the wearing of masks in all Hamilton County buildings where legal proceedings are conducted is still in effect.

Officials said, "This means if you are entering or walking throughout the hallways of the historic Hamilton County Courthouse, the Hamilton County-Chattanooga Courts Building, Hamilton County Juvenile Court or any municipal building where legal proceedings are conducted, a mask will be required.

"Therefore, to obtain entrance to any local courthouses you will need a mask.

"If you are an employee of an agency that is regulated by the TN Supreme Court (e.g., clerks’ offices, judges’ offices, etc.) you may be required to wear the mask at all times throughout the work day.

"If you are actively participating in the court system (attorneys, clients, court staff, judges, witnesses, jurors, spectators, etc.) you will be required to wear the mask at all times while participating.

"This order signed by all five members of the Tennessee Supreme Court will be observed until such time as a new order is issued by the Supreme Court."