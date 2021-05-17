Georgia Has No New Coronavirus Deaths, 339 New Cases
Monday, May 17, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,804.
There are 339 new cases, as that total reaches 890,581 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,680, which is an increase of 14 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,765 cases, up 4; 64 deaths; 258 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,255 cases; 63 deaths; 183 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,227 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,624 cases, up 4; 80 deaths; 292 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,921 cases, up 6; 231 deaths; 761 hospitalizations, up 2