Truck Driver Safely Extricated After His Truck Overturns On South Crest Road

Chattanooga firefighters conducted a complicated rescue operation Tuesday afternoon to rescue the driver of a truck that had overturned and was hanging in a dangerous, unstable spot.

It happened at 1:13 p.m. on South Crest Road and Shadowlawn Drive on Missionary Ridge. A 28-foot long box truck had flipped over and slid down the ridge. The driver was hanging upside down inside the cab and crews worked quickly to get to him and get him out.

Squad 20, Squad 1, Squad 13, Engine 9, Battalion 1 (Blue Shift), and CFD Special Operations Division went to work. They were able to secure the truck with cable wenches using the fire trucks and then used rope systems to keep firefighters and the driver from falling.

Firefighters cut the roof and windshield out of the way in order to remove the driver and lifted him up the side of the ridge using ropes. This took more than an hour, but the end result was a safe and successful rescue.

The driver was transported to the hospital with relatively minor injuries.

Yates Wrecker worked to lift the truck up and back onto the road.



