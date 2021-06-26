 Sunday, June 27, 2021 Weather

First Responders Work Saturday To Carry Out Hiker Who Injured Ankle Near Rainbow Lake

Saturday, June 26, 2021

First Responders were working on Saturday afternoon near Rainbow Lake to carry out a hiker who suffered an ankle injury about a mile down a hiking trail.

Beginning at  2:30 p.m,, First Responder agencies have  been hiking in the woods in the rescue.

Signal Mountain Fire Department was the first agency on the scene. Due to steep and rough trails, several Mutual Aid agencies responded to the scene with manpower.

These included Red Bank Fire Department, Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services, the Chattanooga Fire Department, Hamilton County Marine Rescue, Mowbray VFD, Dallas Bay VFD rehab and Special Tactics and Rescue Services (STARS)..

HCEMS personnel hiked down to the hiker. They secured his foot and began carrying him out.

Tri-State Mutual Aid Chief Mike Williams said, “This is a labor intensive rope rescue with several long high pulls in high heat conditions”.

He said late Saturday that rescue efforts were expected to continue for several hours.

Resources at the time were Signal Mountain, Walden Ridge, Chattanooga USAR 1, HC Marine Rescue, HC STARS, Dallas Bay, Mowbray, Sale Creek, Rhea County Rope Rescue,  Dade County Rope Rescue, Walker County Rope Rescue. Relocated Chattanooga Q17 and Red Bank E3 for coverage of Signal Mtn/Walden Ridge districts.


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER 603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- BROOKS, BRANDY AMANDA 5105 MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Man, 25, Shot Saturday Afternoon In Chattanooga

A man, 25, was shot at an unknown location in Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 12:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital on a report of a person shot arriving there. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. Investigators with ... (click for more)

Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response (2)

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The "Wokeism" Fraud

One of my favorite authors is the conservative writer Victor Davis Hansom. As America finally begins to confront the "Woke" movement, the California professor was at his best earlier in the week when he addressed what a fraud it is and has been foisted upon the American public by an increasingly questioned national media as the Black Lives Matter group is finally come under a harsh ... (click for more)

Sports

Homeruns, Strikeouts, And A WIN - Lookouts Triumph 8-6

Home runs, strikeouts, and walks. These three outcomes rule modern baseball, for better or for worse. Trash Panda starter Reid Detmers struck out a whopping 16 batters in only six innings of work? That’s great, right? Well, he also gave up three home runs and five earned runs in the Lookouts 8-6 win against Rocket City. Such is the nature of America’s pastime in 2021. Played ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Host Defending League Champion Greenville

Chattanooga Red Wolves will take on defending USL League One Champions Greenville Triumph SC Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves are looking for the top position in the USL League One table. A win tomorrow and a loss from rivals, Union Omaha, will place Red Wolves in first place. A position that everyone at the club will fight hard to attain and keep a hold of. ... (click for more)


