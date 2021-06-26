First Responders Work Saturday To Carry Out Hiker Who Injured Ankle Near Rainbow Lake

First Responders were working on Saturday afternoon near Rainbow Lake to carry out a hiker who suffered an ankle injury about a mile down a hiking trail.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m,, First Responder agencies have been hiking in the woods in the rescue.

Signal Mountain Fire Department was the first agency on the scene. Due to steep and rough trails, several Mutual Aid agencies responded to the scene with manpower.

These included Red Bank Fire Department, Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services, the Chattanooga Fire Department, Hamilton County Marine Rescue, Mowbray VFD, Dallas Bay VFD rehab and Special Tactics and Rescue Services (STARS)..

HCEMS personnel hiked down to the hiker. They secured his foot and began carrying him out.



Tri-State Mutual Aid Chief Mike Williams said, “This is a labor intensive rope rescue with several long high pulls in high heat conditions”.

He said late Saturday that rescue efforts were expected to continue for several hours.

Resources at the time were Signal Mountain, Walden Ridge, Chattanooga USAR 1, HC Marine Rescue, HC STARS, Dallas Bay, Mowbray, Sale Creek, Rhea County Rope Rescue, Dade County Rope Rescue, Walker County Rope Rescue. Relocated Chattanooga Q17 and Red Bank E3 for coverage of Signal Mtn/Walden Ridge districts.