Georgia Has 25 More Deaths From COVID And 280 New Cases
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 25 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,214.
There are 280 new cases, as that total reaches 898,115 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,122, which is an increase of 67 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,879 cases, up 12; 65 deaths; 263 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,261 cases, up 1; 66 deaths, up 1; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,251 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,724 cases, up 10; 81 deaths; 292 hospitalizations, down 1
Whitfield County: 14,962 cases, up 1; 231 deaths; 779 hospitalizations, up 1