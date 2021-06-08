 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 25 More Deaths From COVID And 280 New Cases

Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 25 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,214.

There are 280 new cases, as that total reaches 898,115 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 64,122, which is an increase of 67 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,879 cases, up 12; 65 deaths; 263 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,261 cases, up 1; 66 deaths, up 1; 184 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,251 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,724 cases, up 10; 81 deaths; 292 hospitalizations, down 1

Whitfield County: 14,962 cases, up 1; 231 deaths; 779 hospitalizations, up 1

Police Blotter: Police Interact With Desolate Ones Motorcycle Club; Intoxicated Man Found Fagan Street Home To His Liking

Local NAACP Asks 11-Member Vetting Committee For New Police Chief

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


An officer was called to River Street for loud motorcycles driving recklessly. Approximately 10 minutes earlier the officer had seen a black motorcycle with red underglow speeding while doing ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP is calling for an 11-member Chattanooga Police Chief vetting committee to assist in the selection for a replacement of retiring Police Chief David Roddy. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, JOSEPH LEGRANDE 1813 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... (click for more)



Opinion

Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It's Happening Here

Even though the Critical Race Theory has been banned from being taught in Tennessee and a growing number of other states, the liberal infusion into school faculties and several entire school districts is a growing cause for concern. It appears the Marxist theory is based solely on one’s skin color. Thus, white people are the oppressors and anyone who is not white is the oppressed. ... (click for more)

Sports

1 of 9,113 Blue Wahoos Wallop Lookouts 9-3 - Game Called in 7th Because of Rain

Lookouts catcher Chuckie Robinson was standing on first after a nice single into right. Trailing by seven runs, he wanted to be a spark for his team and tried to show off his speed. But instead of taking second, the opposing pitcher made a quick throw to first and picked Robinson off before he even had a chance to really make a break down the basepaths. It was that kind of night ... (click for more)

Tim Priest Concludes Career As Vols Football Analyst; His Replacement Is Pat Ryan

After a 22-year career that includes 274 University of Tennessee football games, 14 bowl games and three SEC Championship games, Vol Radio Network football color analyst Tim Priest has decided to step away from the broadcast booth in order to spend more time watching his grandchildren's athletic exploits. "For the last 22 years, I have had the privilege and honor of being ... (click for more)


