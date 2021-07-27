Woman Shot In Brainerd On Monday Night In Domestic Incident

A woman was shot in Brainerd on Monday night in what was determined to be a domestic incident.

At approximately 10:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4700 block of Montview Drive on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to locate a victim but did locate a crime scene and secured it. The victim, who initially drove away from the scene, flagged down EMS a short distance away and advised them she had been shot.

The victim was then transported to the hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Since the incident was determined to be domestic in nature, investigators with the Special Victims Unit were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.