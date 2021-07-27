Woman Shot In Brainerd On Monday Night In Domestic Incident

A woman was shot in Brainerd on Monday night in what was determined to be a domestic incident.
At approximately 10:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4700 block of Montview Drive on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to locate a victim but did locate a crime scene and secured it. The victim, who initially drove away from the scene, flagged down EMS a short distance away and advised them she had been shot.
The victim was then transported to the hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Since the incident was determined to be domestic in nature, investigators with the Special Victims Unit were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.