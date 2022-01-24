County Clerk's Office Has Processed Over 15,000 Transactions Since Vehicle Emissions Ended

County Clerk Bill Knowles reported an unprecedented number of motorists applied for a vehicle registration during the past five working days. He said, “Over 15,000 transactions were processed since emission testing ended on Jan. 13."

Mr. Knowles said 5,700 of those transactions were Internet renewals, 8,000 were walk-in customers, and 1,300 were mail renewals and vehicle dealership work.

He said, "The walk in traffic suggested that many motorists were waiting for the State Air Pollution testing program to end.

"Over the weekend many motorists chose to skip waiting in line and renewed online. We will continue to deliver Internet and mail orders to postal authorities each day.”

Clerk Knowles concluded, “I appreciate the patience of the motoring public and I’m grateful to my professional and dedicated staff who put in long hours to accommodate customers during this unusual time.”