 Wednesday, January 5, 2022 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


TDOT Ready For Winter Weather

Crews Begin Brining State Routes, Interstates Today

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Transportation assures motorists it is stocked and ready to clear roadways of ice and snow. Salt supplies have been replenished in all 95 counties in preparation for the winter season, and crews have readied snow plows and brine trucks. Crews are already out on Wednesday, pre-treating state routes and interstates ahead of Thursday’s snow. Please give them plenty of room to work.

“We prepare for winter weather months in advance,” TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said. “Our salt bins and our brine are fully stocked, and our employees are ready to mobilize in the event of inclement weather. Clearing our roadways as soon as we can is vital to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving in Tennessee.”

TDOT’s statewide 2021/2022 winter weather budget is $25.6 million and includes salt, salt brine, overtime for employees, and equipment maintenance. The department has salt vendors to refill salt bins as needed in all 95 Tennessee counties.

TDOT currently has nearly 200,000 tons of salt and more than 1.5 million gallons of salt brine ready for use. Salt brine is a salt/water mixture used for pre-treating roads before a winter storm or to melt snow on roadways when temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark. Salt is applied to roads once the snow has started to accumulate.

When snow hits Tennessee, TDOT ice and snow removal teams focus first on clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes and specifically target areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges, and interchanges. During prolonged weather events, crews may have to clear roadways repeatedly.

For winter weather tips, travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT website https://www.tn.gov/tdot/inclement-weather/ice---snow.html. We urge everyone to know before you go! Please check TDOT SmartWay for road conditions, incidents, and live traffic cameras. You can also follow @myTDOT on Facebook and Twitter for urgent traffic information.


January 5, 2022

Dalton Police Department Investigating Prescription Fraud

January 5, 2022

Dalton Police Department Investigating Bank Fraud

January 5, 2022

TDOT Ready For Winter Weather


The Dalton Police Department is investigating a case of prescription fraud after a man used a fake prescription to obtain a controlled substance and then apparently later attempted to do so again ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is investigating another case of a man using stolen bank and identity information from a victim in Florida to try to steal money in Dalton. While the attempt was ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation assures motorists it is stocked and ready to clear roadways of ice and snow. Salt supplies have been replenished in all 95 counties in preparation for ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dalton Police Department Investigating Prescription Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a case of prescription fraud after a man used a fake prescription to obtain a controlled substance and then apparently later attempted to do so again at the same pharmacy. The incident happened at the Kroger pharmacy on West Walnut Avenue in November. The pharmacy received a prescription by fax for a medication containing codeine ... (click for more)

Dalton Police Department Investigating Bank Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is investigating another case of a man using stolen bank and identity information from a victim in Florida to try to steal money in Dalton. While the attempt was unsuccessful in this case, the victim's account was later ripped off elsewhere for $4,000 and investigators believe the two incidents are related. The suspect was recorded by bank surveillance ... (click for more)

Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Omicron Gets Worse

Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, declared a 30-day ‘State of Emergency’ on Tuesday after seeing predictions the COVID flu could see over 5,000 people hospitalized in coming weeks in his state. The very same thing could soon happen to a state near you – 34.4 percent of corona tests in Tennessee are now coming back positive. That means one in every three tests in Tennessee is ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

Julie Torbett Named New Head Volleyball Coach At UTC

The Chattanooga Mocs announced a new direction for its volleyball program Tuesday morning. Veteran leader Julie Torbett takes the reins as the first director of volleyball and seventh head coach of the indoor program. She comes to the Scenic City with a sterling reputation as a winner. "It is an honor to be named the Director of Volleyball at Chattanooga," she began. "I want ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors