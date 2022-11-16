Police Blotter: Man Wants To See The Girls Before Getting A Massage; Man Hides Girlfriend’s Keys Under Dresser In The Basement

The owner of Relax Massage at 6901 Lee Hwy told police a man came into her business and asked to "see the girls" before getting a massage. The woman said the man made her feel uncomfortable and before he left the man said she would "have some trouble tomorrow." When police arrived, the man was no longer there. Police told the owner to call back if he returns.

* * *

An officer responded to Pembrook Lane in reference to a suspicious person. The officer spoke with two women. The first said she saw the other woman sitting outside her apartment building, knew she didn’t live there, and confronted her. The first woman said the second woman then went into a vacant apartment, and then left the apartment after she followed her in. The second woman claimed her nephew lived there but didn’t know which apartment. The second woman left the scene.

* * *

A woman on Butterfly Drive told police her vehicle was parked in her driveway and it appeared someone had damaged her driver side to where it was all scratched up and her rear bumper was hanging off. The woman said she asked neighbors if they witnessed anything and they didn’t.

* * *

A woman at Studio 6 at 7324 Shallowford Road told police two young black males wearing black jeans and black shirts approached her with a knife and (without saying anything) pointed the knife in her direction. Police were unable to identify the suspects.

* * *

A man told police he was driving southbound on I-75 when an object struck his windshield and cracked it. The man said the damage to his Jeep Compass would cost about $500 to repair.

* * *

A woman told police her car was broken into while she was at the soccer complex at 6900 Bonny Oaks Dr. Her rear passenger side window was shattered, and her front passenger side was also damaged but not shattered. They had taken her purse containing her credit cards, driver’s license and check book. The woman canceled all of her credit cards and will call the bank to cancel her check book when the bank opens.

* * *

A man on Ashton Street told police sometime overnight someone had shattered his passenger side front window to his vehicle. He didn’t think anything had been taken. He asked his residence to be placed on the watch list.

* * *

A woman on Ivy Street told police her mother did not drop off her daughter for her court-ordered visitation. This visitation is supposed to occur on Sunday from 12-3 p.m. She was informed by her attorney to file a report for documentation purposes.

* * *

A man at the City Café Diner at 901 Carter St. told police someone had stolen $20 from underneath his pillow while he was sleeping on it. He said he followed a woman around City Café trying to confront her because he believed that she took his money. When asked why he believed it was this woman, he said it was because she was the only one around him when he woke up. The officer was unable to locate the woman he was speaking about.

* * *

A man at Pi Kappa Alpha house at 1117 E. 11th St. told police someone broke into his 2022 VW Jetta. He said the front right side window was broken out to gain entry. His wallet and its contents were taken. He was in the process of canceling his credit and debit cards.

* * *

A woman on Mayfair Avenue told police around 4 a.m. she was sleeping and her husband had already left for work. She heard several loud thumps coming from her downstairs door. She then turned the outside light on and the thumping stopped. She believed she heard footsteps running away from the door. There was no apparent damage to the door so police told the woman to call back if she heard the thumping again.

* * *

A woman on Ridgecrest Drive told police she and her boyfriend were having a verbal argument. She said her boyfriend had taken her keys and would not return them. Police asked the boyfriend to return the keys and he led police downstairs where he had hidden the keys under a dresser in the basement. The boyfriend told police he took the key because she would drive away and kill herself. Police pulled the woman aside and questioned her about possible suicidal or homicidal tendencies, to which she denied. Both said they would separate within the household for the rest of the night.