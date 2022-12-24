Home On Shallowford Road Damaged By Fire Late Friday Night

A home on Shallowford Road was damaged by fire late Friday night.

Blue Shift companies were on the scene of a single story residential structure fire on Shallowford Road, aggressively working to tackle flames that spread to the attic and ceilings. At 11:30 p.m., CFD personnel responded to a home in the 900 block and found fire coming out of the front door.

Firefighters started attacking the flames and made entry, but they were pulled out of the house for safety reasons when fire went through the roof. They knocked down the bulk of the fire and went back inside to conduct a search of the residence and continue fighting the blaze.

No one was found during the primary search and it is not believed that anyone was inside the home at this time.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Ladder 13, Squad 13, Engine 15, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, CFD Investigations and CFD Supply responded to this incident.

The cause is under investigation.