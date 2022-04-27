Mayor Kelly Invites Entire Community To Revamped State Of The City Event

A State of the City event will be held on May 5.

Officials said, "Mayor Tim Kelly will reinvent the State of the City ceremony on May 5, transforming the annual tradition from a one-way monologue into a community conversation about the future of Chattanooga.



"This year’s state of the city will feature multiple speakers as part of a broader conversation about the mayor’s strategic vision for a more prosperous and equitable city, and the road that lies ahead.



"Among other guests, the mayor will be joined by former Salt Lake City County Mayor Ben McAdams, who also served as the U.S. Senator representing Utah’s second district. As mayor, McAdams pioneered new tools to unlock opportunities and create shared prosperity for the residents of Salt Lake City County.



"McAdams will discuss the potential for Chattanooga to leverage assets ranging from dormant parking lots to empty land to uplift the community and drive economic revitalization."



All residents are invited to register to attend the summit, which will be held at the Tivoli Theatre on May 5 from 2-4:30 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and food and drinks will be available in the lobby.

"Because of limited seating, please register in advance to secure your seat," officials said. "More information will be made available in the days to come."