I-75 Interchange Modification At Hamilton Place Mall Part Of New State Transportation Plan

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Interim Commissioner Joe Galbato on Thursday released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program, featuring just over $3.6 billion in infrastructure investments for 58 individual project phases in 34 counties across the state. An I-75 interchange modification at Hamilton Place Mall is part of the plan. 

The program supports Governor Lee’s first Executive Order by funding work on 22 highway and bridge projects in economically distressed and at-risk counties.

“Investing in infrastructure is an important part of driving economic opportunity throughout our state,” Governor Lee said. “In addition to core transportation program funding, we’ve added $519 million in General Fund dollars for new transportation investments supporting job creation in Tennessee.”

The program emphasizes the repair and replacement of bridges, with activities beginning on 34 structures in 17 counties. Nine of those bridges are on the state highway system, with the other 25 on local roads.

The comprehensive program also continues to build on the IMPROVE Act's progress, which provides for infrastructure investments in all 95 counties. This year’s program budgets dollars for 92 of the 962 projects identified in the 2017 legislation. And through the General Fund allocation to the department, three programs supporting 22 additional projects are funded in the state budget.

Construction will begin in FY 2023 on several critical transportation projects across the state:

Knox - Blount Counties, Relocated Alcoa Highway (SR 115/US 129)
Hamilton County, I-75 Interchange Modification at Hamilton Place Mall
Davidson County, Nolensville Pike from Old Hickory Boulevard to Mill Creek (SR 11/US 31A)
Trousdale County, North of SR 10 to near Cedar Bluff Road Intersection (SR 141)
Benton County, Camden Bypass to Tennessee River (SR 1/US 70)
Haywood County, SR 194 (Blue Oval City)

Besides the 2023 budgeted program, partial plans for 2024 and 2025 are included for planning. The comprehensive multimodal program contains components for rail, waterway, and aviation projects, funds statewide initiatives to improve safety, and addresses congestion through our HELP & Incident Management Programs. It also provides funding for transit agencies in all 95 counties supporting both rural and urban transit services throughout Tennessee.

View a complete list of projects and programs funded through the 2023-2025 three-year multimodal program on the TDOT website.

 

 


April 7, 2022

Hagerty Opposes Jackson’s Nomination To The U.S. Supreme Court

April 7, 2022

Police Blotter: Steak Thief Returns To Walmart; Officer Finds Purse On Market Street And Delivers It To Owner's Home

April 7, 2022

Central And Southern Rhea County Out Of Power For Several Hours Wednesday Evening


Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday announced his opposition to the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court: “While I found Judge Jackson to be deeply intelligent ... (click for more)

A loss prevention officer at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police a black male selected two packs of ribeye steaks, scanned one and placed both packages in the bag. This happened at about ... (click for more)

Most of Dayton and southern and Central Rhea County were without power for most of Wednesday evening. The power went out at approximately 7:40 p.m. and was off until around 9:10 p.m., when power ... (click for more)



Opinion

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Long Haul" COVID

From Vanderbilt comes a story I hope is an isolated case, but with more than 2,021,445 Tennesseans who have struggled with the coronavirus in these last two-plus years -- this according to Johns Hopkins - I publish the Vanderbilt findings today on the off-chance it may help a fellow struggler who wonders why COVID isn’t going away. To date 25,671 in Tennessee have died from COVID-related ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Lose 1-0 In Second Round Of Open Cup

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Louisville Wednesday night to take on USL Championship side Louisville city. The second-round match was the second Open Cup appearance in Red Wolves history. The game got off to a vibrant start as the Red Wolves pressed the home side high up the pitch and defended valiantly to keep the score knotted at zero apiece. It was a particularly noteworthy ... (click for more)

UTC Coaches Make First Public Appearance

On the left side was women’s basketball coach Shawn Poppie. On the right side of the row of chairs was men’s coach Dan Earl. And UTC’s administration and fans hope there are plenty of wins, conference titles and trips to the NCAA Tournament in front of both of their Chattanooga careers. UTC’s athletic director thanked every facet of the athletics department for their role in bringing ... (click for more)


