Chattanooga Chamber Of Commerce Warns Of Scam E-Mails

A scam e-mail has been reported that claims to be from a Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce "fiscal department."
The public is warned not to open the e-mail or the attachment. The chamber would never ask for this type of data in this format.
The e-mail asks for personal and/or financial data.
The sender claims to be an attorney named Robert and promises compensation and provides a fake "archive password." The file attachment says "personal_data.rar." This is not from the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.
Sybil Topel, VP of Marketing and Communications, said, "We ask Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce members and the public to not open a fake e-mail or attachment falsely claiming to be from our organization. We would never send an e-mail like this one asking for this type of financial data in this format. We would like to thank our observant members for making us aware of the scam attempt. We value our members and the privacy of the data they share with us."