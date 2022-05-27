I have had many career highlights, but none like the partnership that Lookout Mountain Conservancy has enjoyed with The Howard School for the past 10 years. I have gotten to know hundreds of the students, and I often walk away thinking how fantastic these students are, and yet, how misunderstood. May 20, 2022, is a great example. I attended The Howard School graduation at Finley ... (click for more)

Tucker Carlson, a news commentator for Fox, knows the same as I do; guns and the gun lobby had nothing in common with the mental illness that has occurred twice in the past two weeks in America. Oh, the guns were the tools of mass destruction but a firearm has never harmed a body without an operator. Two teenaged gunmen are the latest to have wrecked an America we once knew but ... (click for more)