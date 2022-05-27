May 27, 2022
A man at the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. called police to complain that American Tow Co. had towed his vehicle from the Walmart parking lot last night. The man said he had not seen the no ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BATES, RODNEY
2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED ... (click for more)
A man at the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. called police to complain that American Tow Co. had towed his vehicle from the Walmart parking lot last night. The man said he had not seen the no parking signs and that the tow company hooked up his vehicle while he was asleep inside.
* * *
A woman at Duncan Avenue and South Hawthorne Street told police a construction worker had ... (click for more)
I have had many career highlights, but none like the partnership that Lookout Mountain Conservancy has enjoyed with The Howard School for the past 10 years. I have gotten to know hundreds of the students, and I often walk away thinking how fantastic these students are, and yet, how misunderstood.
May 20, 2022, is a great example. I attended The Howard School graduation at Finley ... (click for more)
Tucker Carlson, a news commentator for Fox, knows the same as I do; guns and the gun lobby had nothing in common with the mental illness that has occurred twice in the past two weeks in America. Oh, the guns were the tools of mass destruction but a firearm has never harmed a body without an operator. Two teenaged gunmen are the latest to have wrecked an America we once knew but ... (click for more)
While it might not be a secret following a heavy recruiting presence over the past few weeks, Chattanooga men's basketball head coach Dan Earl and the program have formally finalized and announced the coaching staff ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Some familiar faces for Earl will be alongside the first-year UTC head coach this season, in a season that expects to be ... (click for more)
The Lee University track & field teams competed in six events on the first day of competition at the NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The three-day championships are being held at Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium.
Carissa Hall was the lone Lee athlete in an event final on the opening day. Hall finished 14th in the Long ... (click for more)