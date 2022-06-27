Gas Prices Drop 10.7 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.36 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 18.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.65 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $4.06 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.68, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $3.97 while the highest was $5.89, a difference of $1.92 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.79 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

June 27, 2021: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

June 27, 2020: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 27, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 27, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 27, 2017: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

June 27, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

June 27, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 27, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 27, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

June 27, 2012: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $4.56, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.57.

State of Tennessee- $4.49, down 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.58.

Huntsville- $4.46, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week's $4.54.

"With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we're seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they'll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump."