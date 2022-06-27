 Monday, June 27, 2022 Weather

Gas Prices Drop 10.7 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, June 27, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.36 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 18.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.65 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $4.06 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.68, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $3.97 while the highest was $5.89, a difference of $1.92 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.79 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
June 27, 2021: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)
June 27, 2020: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
June 27, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
June 27, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
June 27, 2017: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
June 27, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
June 27, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
June 27, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
June 27, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
June 27, 2012: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $4.56, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.57.
State of Tennessee- $4.49, down 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.58.
Huntsville- $4.46, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week's $4.54. 

"With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we're seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they'll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump."

June 27, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Tries To Steal Hotel Points At Courtyard By Marriot; Woman Gets Upset When Friend Makes Fun Of Her Haircut

June 27, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Invited To Woman's Hotel Room Takes Her Car In The Morning And Spray Paints It Black; Woman Scammed Out Of $650 For Fake Rental Property


Police were called to Courtyard by Marriot at 200 Chestnut St. where a man was attempting to steal someone else's hotel points. Hotel staff said they received a call about the attempted theft ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, KENYANNA REYMONE 7301 E BRAINERD RD, APT D20 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ... (click for more)

A woman told police she met a man named Chris at a gas station on Shallowford Road near the Waffle House at midnight. She said she and the man then went to Waffle House, but did not eat. ... (click for more)



Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hope, Not Judgment

In the last years of my mother’s blessed life, she would watch two or three TV preachers in the afternoons. She adored it and darn near memorized the messages. Of course, I would kid her, asking how many of the viewers did she imagine would sip on a glass of “communion” during the telecasts. Oh, mother would never over-imbibe, not in a million years, but the combination of a great ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Fall To Tucson FC, 2-1

The Chattanooga Red Wolves fell to Tucson FC 2-1, Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium, splitting this week’s games with a win and a loss. The late game heroics came short as the rally came minutes too late for the Red Wolves. Forward Rey Ortiz sparked life into multiple attacks, but the crowding Tucson defense proved too tough to penetrate. Late game sub Moe Espinoza ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Good News For The Softball Lady Vols - Ashley Rogers Will Be Back

In a case of addition by delaying subtraction, Tennessee softball’s pitching got a whole better on Friday. Ashley Rogers has opted to return for another season with the Lady Vols. She had the option because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season. She sat out that entire season. Rogers went through Senior Day festivities in May at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium ... (click for more)


