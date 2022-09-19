 Monday, September 19, 2022 Weather

Gas Prices Rise 9.6 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, September 19, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 13.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 35.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.79 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.65, a difference of 86.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.79 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
September 19, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)
September 19, 2020: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
September 19, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
September 19, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
September 19, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
September 19, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
September 19, 2015: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
September 19, 2014: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)
September 19, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)
September 19, 2012: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.24, down 7.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.32.
State of Tennessee- $3.19, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23.
Huntsville- $3.23, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.28. 

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”

